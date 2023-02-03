Late Flurry Not Enough for Comeback

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 4-3 to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at the BOK Center.

Neither team found the back of the net in the first period.

A.J. White deflected a Matt Register changeup 3:27 into the middle frame on the power play to open the scoring. Wade Murphy added his 10th of the season with 1:42 remaining in the second, setting the score 2-0 in Idaho's favor through two periods.

Idaho scored its third deflection goal of the game via Ryan Dmowski 11:13 into the final frame, bringing the Steelheads ahead by three goals. Zane Franklin sniped home the eventual game-winning goal 12:28 into the third. Tag Bertuzzi answered with the Oilers first goal, a powerful jam play on the power play to make it 4-1 in Idaho's favor. Eddie Matsushima cut the league-leading team's lead in half 1:41 after, roofing an in-tight chance over Remi Porier. Justin Bean followed up 39 seconds later with the final goal of the night, closing the Steelheads' 4-3 victory.

The Oilers host Idaho again tomorrow, Feb. 4 at 7:05 p.m. for Pink in the Rink Night, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and benefiting Joy in the Cause.

