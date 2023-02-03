Late Flurry Not Enough for Comeback
February 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 4-3 to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at the BOK Center.
Neither team found the back of the net in the first period.
A.J. White deflected a Matt Register changeup 3:27 into the middle frame on the power play to open the scoring. Wade Murphy added his 10th of the season with 1:42 remaining in the second, setting the score 2-0 in Idaho's favor through two periods.
Idaho scored its third deflection goal of the game via Ryan Dmowski 11:13 into the final frame, bringing the Steelheads ahead by three goals. Zane Franklin sniped home the eventual game-winning goal 12:28 into the third. Tag Bertuzzi answered with the Oilers first goal, a powerful jam play on the power play to make it 4-1 in Idaho's favor. Eddie Matsushima cut the league-leading team's lead in half 1:41 after, roofing an in-tight chance over Remi Porier. Justin Bean followed up 39 seconds later with the final goal of the night, closing the Steelheads' 4-3 victory.
The Oilers host Idaho again tomorrow, Feb. 4 at 7:05 p.m. for Pink in the Rink Night, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and benefiting Joy in the Cause.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 3, 2023
- K-Wings Fight Back Late, Komets Prevail at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Shut Out By Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Late Flurry Not Enough for Comeback - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Hang on for 4-3 Win at Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers Fall to Stingrays to Open Three-In-Three, 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Grab a Dominating Home Win in Front of Record-Breaking Crowd - Toledo Walleye
- Pekar's Hatty, Sinclair's Shutout Fuel Way to 3-0 Win Over Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Everblades' Winning Streak Ends in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Evans' Buzzer-Beater Stops Railers in Their Tracks - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Climb Back from Two Goal Deficits, Fall Short Against Trois-Rivieres - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders End Road Drought in Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Jones Stymies Nailers and Landers Win, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Poulter Stops 49 In 5-2 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Fall to Growlers in Tight-Checking Game - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Outmuscle Mariners 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - February 3 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, February 3, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- K-Wings Loan Goaltender Hunter Vorva to AHL Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Forward Antonio Stranges Re-Assigned to Idaho from Texas by Dallas - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Railers, February 3 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Here Comes the Cavalry - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Face Utah Tonight in Game 2 of a Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
- Royals Open February with Two-Game Series against Thunder - Reading Royals
- Wichita Adds Netminder Dop - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.