Steelheads Hang on for 4-3 Win at Tulsa

TULSA, OK - The Idaho Steelheads (33-7-0-1, 67pts) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (13-19-7-1, 34pts) 4-3 Friday night at the BOK Center in front of 5,097 fans. Tulsa and Idaho will meet again Saturday night at 6:05pm and then Sunday at 3:05pm (MT).

Idaho had the lone power-play in the first frame but for the third straight game for the Steelheads there would be no score through the first 20 minutes of play. Shots were 11-10 Tulsa.

A.J. White (15th) handed the Steelheads an early 1-0 lead with a power-play score minutes into the second period. With just inside two minutes to go in the frame Wade Murphy (10th) gave Idaho a 2-0 advantage which the Steelheads took into the dressing room. Shots were 9-3 Idaho.

About halfway through the third period Idaho increased their lead to 4-0 with goals from Ryan Dmowski (19th) and Zane Franklin (8th). Moments after, Tulsa rattled off three unanswered goals in a stretch of 2:20 to pull within one with just 4:26 to play in regulation. Despite being outshot 18-5 in the final stanza the Steelheads hung on for the win.

Rémi Poirier made 29 saves on 32 shots for his 12th straight win while Daniel Mannella made 20 saves on 24 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 2nd, 3:27 | 1-0 IDH PP GOAL: From the near side of the goal line Justin Ducharme fed Owen Headrick a couple feet inside the top of the point. Headrick drifted to the left side of the line and slid the puck to Matt Register at the top of the point. From there Register stepped into a one timer towards Mannella. A.J. White with the net front screen was able to tip it past the goaltender.

- 2nd, 18:18 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: Back behind his own blueline Justin Ducharme fed A.J. White up the left-wing side. White collected a couple feet outside the offensive zone blueline. From the top of the left circle, he sent a wrist shot through the high slot as Wade Murphy raced down the lane. Murphy tipped the puck just inside the left circle over the glove of Mannella.

- 3rd, 11:13 | 3-0 IDH GOAL: Tulsa turned the puck over in the defensive zone on the left-wing wall. Wade Murphy scooped the puck up at the left dot and fed Ryan Dmowski at the diagonal dot. After fanning on a shot Dmowski regained possession of the puck below the right circle and slid a backhand past Mannella.

- 3rd, 12:28 | 4-0 IDH GOAL: Justin Misiak gloved a clearing effort down at the left point. At the top of the left circle Zach Walker delivered the puck to Zane Franklin on the left-wing half wall. Franklin stepped in and from below the dot fired a shot off the far post and in.

- 3rd, 13:14 | 4-1 TUL GOAL: After an initial shot wide from the point Blake MacLaughlin fired the one timer towards Poirier who made the first save. Bertuzzi jammed the loose puck past Poirier at the top of the crease.

- 3rd, 14:55 | 4-2 TUL GOAL: From the right corner Michael Farren an off angle shot towards Poirier. After the save Eddie Mastushima was at the crease to knock in the rebound.

- 3rd, 15:34 | 4-3 TUL GOAL: Jake Bean fired a shot from the blueline that looked like it went off a skate at the top of the crease and into the back of the net.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Zane Franklin (1-0-1)

2) A.J. White (1-1-2)

3) Dante Sheriff (0-2-2)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 1-for-3 on power-play while Tulsa was 1-for-3.

- Tulsa outshot Idaho 32-24.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), Jordan Kawaguchi (INJ), and Nick Canade (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 21-13-3 all-time vs. Tulsa and 12-7-1 in Tulsa.

- A.J. White increased his point streak to six games (5-4-9) and has goals in three straight games.

- Wade Murphy (1-1-2) set a personal ECHL season high with his 10th goal of the year.

- Matt Register increased his point streak to five games (1-5-6) with an assist.

- Antonio Stranges, Justin Misiak, and Zach Walker all tallied assists.

