Americans Face Utah Tonight in Game 2 of a Three-Game Series

Allen Americans center Grant Hebert looks for an opportunity against the Utah Grizzlies

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Utah Grizzlies tonight, in the second of three games between the two teams. The Americans have a 2-1-1 record against Utah in the season series. The Americans are two points behind both Kansas City and Rapid City for a playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Official Postgame Bar: Dodies Cajun

Next Home Game: 2/9/23 vs. Fort Wayne Komets, 7:05 PM

Eight is Great: Liam Finlay continued his hot play with another two-point game on Wednesday night, scoring the game winning goal in the Americans 4-1 win in Utah. During his eight-game streak he has 13 points (7 goals and 6 assists).

Player of the Month: Americans forward Colton Hargrove was named the ECHL Player of the Month this week. Hargrove had 20 points during the month of January with 12 goals and 8 assists. During that stretch he had three power play goals and two game winning goals. Hargrove is in his first season with the Americans.

Climbing the Mountain: The Allen Americans started a new winning streak on Wednesday night. With the 4-1 victory over Utah, the Americans are just two points behind Kansas City and Rapid City for the final two playoff spots in the Mountain Division.

16 and Counting: Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 16 games, scoring his 18th goal of the season on Wednesday night in Utah. His 16-game streak is the longest current streak in the ECHL.

Family Love: The Americans have played the last 21 games against Mountain Division opponents. That trend continues tonight against the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans are 13-8-0 in that 21-game stretch.

Goalie of the Week: Americans netminder Chase Perry continued his hot play with a 34-save performance on Wednesday night leading the Americans to a 4-1 victory over Utah. On Tuesday, Perry was named the ECHL/Warrior Hockey goaltender of the week. Perry went 3-0 last week with a 37-save shutout against the Tulsa Oilers.

Crone returns from Ontario - Americans rookie forward Hank Crone was released from his PTO with the Ontario Reign on Wednesday. Crone returned to the Allen lineup last game notching an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games. During that 11-game stretch he has 16 points (6 goals and 10 assists).

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 8-8-1-0

Away: 11-13-0-0

Overall: 19-21-1-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (22) Jack Combs

Assists: (30) Jack Combs

Points: (52) Jack Combs

+/-: (+8) Xavier Bernard

PIM: (71) Michael Robideaux

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 9-9-0-0

Away: 10-12-1-0

Overall: 19-21-1-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (12) Cameron Wright

Assists: (23) Andrew Nielsen

Points: (31) Cameron Wright

+/-: (+3) Zach Tsekos

PIM: (121) Andrew Nielsen

