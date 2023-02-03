Jones Stymies Nailers and Landers Win, 2-1

Wheeling, WV - Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Hunter Jones made 25 saves and Iowa won their first road game of the season, 2-1, over the Wheeling Nailers Friday at Wesbanco Arena.

Iowa allowed a goal to Max Johnson on the first shot of the game, meaning Jones made 25 straight saves to end the game. He has allowed three goals of fewer in 11 games this season. Friday was his second win of the season.

The Landers rematch the Nailers Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

Max Johnson scored the game's first strike 1:29 into the game.

Carson Denomie tallied his first of the season to tie the game at one, a power-play marker at 14:01 of the first. He broke over the line, deked to the high slot and wristed it high and over the blocker, assisted by Alec Broetzman.

Iowa took a 2-1 lead early in the second on Yuki Miura's goal. James Sanchez forced a neutral-ice interception and cut in over the line to the right slot. He backhanded it through the slot to Miura and the second-year pro slammed it in alone at the left doorstep. Miura has scored twice in the last three games.

Bailey Brkin took the loss despite 22 saves.

The Heartlanders are back at home Wed., Feb. 8 to play the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.

Iowa starts a seven-game home stand on Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Wheeling. Feb. 17 - Feb. 19 is the start of Iowa's Cancer Awareness Series, honoring those that have fought, are currently fighting or have battled cancer. Specialty theme jerseys will be worn for the weekend and are available for purchase inclusive of a postgame meet-and-greet on the DASH App. The games against Wheeling are Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m., Sat. Feb. 18 at 7:05 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19 at 2:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders continue the home stand Feb. 22, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 vs. Indy for Iowa's Diversity Awareness Series, celebrating how sports bring us together. The Heartlanders will demonstrate their commitment to create and environment that fosters inclusion for all. Games take place Wed., Feb. 22 vs. Indy at 7:05 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.

