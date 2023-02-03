Admirals Climb Back from Two Goal Deficits, Fall Short Against Trois-Rivieres
February 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
The Admirals and Lions battled back and forth on Wednesday night, trading goals at every turn. Friday night was nothing different. It was the Lions who drew first blood on a power play goal from Nicolas Guay. After Brett Stapley made it 2-0, Eric Cooley scored to cut the deficit to one. The Lions responded with another goal then Darren McCormick made it 3-2 after one period of play. In the second period, the Lions extended their lead once again. Then on the power play, Ryan Foss scored his ninth goal of the season. Stepan Timofeyev cashed in early in the third frame to finally tie the game up. Despite numerous offensive chances in the period, the Lions would post three goals in 10 minutes and defeat the Admirals by a score of 7-4.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Eric Cooley: With a goal on Friday night, Cooley has now registered points in seven of his last night games
Stepan Timofeyev: Timofeyev was the only Admiral to finish the night with two points. The Russian forward has been a strong offensive threat for Norfolk since his call-up from the SPHL back in December 2022, posting 12 points (6g, 6a).
WHAT'S NEXT
The Admirals wrap up their three-game series tomorrow against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 6:05 pm. Doors open at 5:05 pm and the first 500 fans will receive Admirals player trading cards, courtesy of Blue Ridge Bank.
