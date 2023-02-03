Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle at Maverik Center

Allen Americans (19-21-1, 39 points, .476 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (19-21-1, 39 points, .476 Win %)

Friday, February 3, 2023. 7:10 pm. Arena: Maverik Center

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7760558-2023-allen-americans-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the middle game of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and the Americans. Both teams come into play with identical 19-21-1 records. Utah won 2 of 3 games at Allen in the second week of November, 2022. Utah was 8-4-1 in their last 13 games. Allen has been one of the hottest teams in the league as they are 7-2 in their last 9 games.

Brandon Cutler is on a current 6 game point streak. Cutler has 11 points in his last 6 games (7 goals, 4 assists). Andrew Nielsen has a goal in 3 of his last 4 games. Tarun Fizer has a point in 4 straight games (1 goal, 5 assists).

Games This Week

- Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - Allen 4 Utah 1 - Brandon Cutler scored Utah's lone goal 9:54 into the first period. Allen got goals from 4 different forwards. Liam Finlay had 1 goal and 1 assist for Allen. Chase Perry saved 34 of 35 for Allen. Utah's Trent Miner saved 21 of 24. Utah outshot Allen 35 to 25.

- Friday - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Heart Health Night.

- Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Black History Night.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are 2 players who have appeared in all 41 games this season: Dylan Fitze and Tyler Penner. Dakota Raabe missed a game for the first time this season on February 1 vs Allen. Penner was 1 of 2 Grizzlies along with Mason Mannek, who appeared in all 72 games last season.

Grizzlies Player Trends

Cameron Wright - Wright leads all league rookies with 142 shots on goal. Wright leads Utah and is tied for the league lead with 6 game winning goals. Wright leads all Utah forwards in points (31) and power play points (13). Wright scored 12 points in 12 games in January (8 goals, 4 assists). Wright has taken 48 shots over the last 13 games. Wright is 3rd among all league rookies with 10 power play assists.

Jordan Martel - "The Rooster" scored 2 goals on 2 shots at Idaho on January 13, including the game winner 9:11 into the third period. Martel has 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) in 20 games with Utah. Martel has 53 shots in 20 games. Martel was the number 1 star on January 28 vs RC with 2 goals.

Dylan Fitze - Dylan has 5 goals and 2 assists in his last 12 games. Fitze got his first multiple point game this season with 2 goals and 1 assist at RC on Jan. 6.

Cam Strong - Strong has a goal in 5 of his last 16 games. Strong is a +4 in his last 8 games.

Keaton Jameson - Jameson got the Gordie Howe Hat Trick with 2 goals, 1 assist and 1 fight on December 17 vs KC. It was his first multiple point game since April 16, 2022 vs Idaho in the regular season finale. Jameson had 9 points in 12 games in January (3 goals, 6 assists). Keaton has a point in 7 of 12 games in January.

Andrew Nielsen -Nielsen has a point in 16 of his 36 games. Nielsen was named to the 2023 ECHL Western Conference All-Star team. Nielsen leads the Grizzlies with 8 multiple point games. Nielsen has 6 points in his last 5 games (3 goals, 3 assists).

Trent Miner - Miner has won 5 of his last 6 starts. In his last 7 Starts Trent Miner has a record of 5-1-1 with a 1.84 goals against average and a .949 save percentage (243 for 256).

Johnny Walker - Walker has 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 7 games. He has 9 goals in his last 17 games. Walker leads all league rookies with 85 penalty minutes (2nd most in the league). 5 of his 9 goals have come on the power play. Walker has 2 games with 2 goals this season (November 5 at Kansas City, December 2 at Idaho). Walker is tied among all league rookies with 5 power play goals. Johnny has missed each of the last 17 games due to injury.

Zach Tsekos - Tsekos made his first appearance for Utah since November 27 vs Trois Rivieres. Tsekos spent most of the month of December in the AHL, where he played in 6 games with Colorado. Tsekos has a point in 4 of his last 5 games for Utah (2 goals, 4 assists). Tsekos leads all forwards in Plus/minus (+3). Zach leads Utah with a 21.1 shooting percentage (8 for 38). Tsekos suffered an injury on December 30 vs Idaho and has missed the last 14 games.

Bear Bites

Utah had their best home crowd this season of 10,379. It was the Grizzlies largest crowd since January 19, 2019 vs Tulsa, where they had an attendance of 10,529. Attendance was 17,779 over their last 2 games. Utah averaged 6,513 fans in 4 home games in January 2023. Utah went 8-3-1 in 12 games in January. Utah's power play is 13 for 53 over the last 13 games. Utah's penalty kill is 61 for 67 over their last 14 games. The Grizzlies are 7-3-1 in their last 11 games. Utah is 12-3 when scoring first. Utah is 6-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 14-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 7-3-1 in one goal games.

Match-Up With Allen

It's the 5th of 12 meetings this season between the division rivals. Utah is 2-2 vs Allen this season. Zach Tsekos has 4 points in 3 games vs Allen (2 goals, 2 assists). Brandon Cutler and Johnny Walker each has 2 goals vs Allen. The Americans are led by Jack Combs, who has 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) vs Utah.

Utah 2 @ Allen 4 (Nov 12 2022)

Utah 4 @ Allen 2 (Nov 11 2022)

Utah 3 @ Allen 2 (Nov 9 2022) OT - Connor McDonald OT game winner.

Allen 4 @ Utah 1 (Feb 1 2023)

Feb. 1, 2023 Allen at Utah 7:10 pm

Feb. 3, 2023 Allen at Utah 7:10 pm

Feb. 4, 2023 Allen at Utah 7:10 pm

Feb. 22, 2023 Allen at Utah 7:10 pm

Feb. 24 705 Allen at Utah 7:10 pm

Feb. 25, 2023 Allen at Utah 7:10 pm

Mar. 16, 2023 Utah at Allen 6:05 pm

Mar. 17, 2023 Utah at Allen 6:05 pm

Mar. 19, 2023 Utah at Allen 1:05 pm

Upcoming Promotions at Maverik Center

- Friday - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Heart Health Night. AFCU Friday.

- Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Black History Night.

- Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

- Friday, February 24, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend. AFCU Friday.

- Saturday, February 25, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (13): Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 19-21-1

Home record: 9-9

Road record: 10-12-1

Win percentage: .476

Streak: Lost 1

Standings Points: 39

Last 10: 7-3

Goals per game: 2.76 (24th) Goals for: 113

Goals against per game: 3.37 (16th) Goals Against: 138

Shots per game: 28.68 (26th)

Shots against per game: 34.78 (25th)

Power Play: 38 for 187 - 20.3 % (15th)

Penalty Kill: 148 for 179 - 82.7 % (Tied 9th)

Penalty Minutes: 655. 15.98 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 12-3.

Opposition Scores First: 7-17-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 7-3-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 31 45 35 2 113

Opposition 46 42 49 1 138

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Cameron Wright (12).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (23).

Points: Wright (31).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+3).

PIM: Nielsen (121)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (19)

Power Play Goals: Nielsen/Johnny Walker (5)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (14).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (142).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (21.1 %) 8 for 38.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (6)

Wins: Trent Miner (8)

Save %: Miner (.914).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.90)

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Brandon Cutler (1)

Assist Streaks: Tarun Fizer (4) James Shearer (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Cutler (6), Fizer (4)

