Wichita Adds Netminder Dop

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of netminder Eric Dop.

Additionally, forward Chris Van Os-Shaw has also been added to the active roster.

Dop, 24, most recently spent time with the Utah Grizzlies. The rookie goaltender out of Lewis Center, Ohio also saw time with Allen and Tulsa.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 170-pound backstop played four seasons at Bowling Green University and one year at Boston College. He went 57-41-12 in 113-career collegiate games with a 2.50 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. He was named to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

Dop finished his junior career with the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm. He went 8-15-1 in 30 games with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Wichita returns home at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 to host Rapid City.

