Here Comes the Cavalry

February 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. will be out to avenge Wednesday night's 7-5 loss to the Norfolk Admirals in the second game of their three game series between the two teams. The Lions are currently in sixth place in the North division, 15 points behind the Worcester Railers who occupy the fourth and final playoff position. Trois-Rivières no longer has the luxury to make mistakes: Wins are paramount if the team hopes to entertain thoughts of post-season play. Anthony Beauregard, Ryan Francis and Riley McKay should all return to the lineup tonight, which will definitely be a boost for the Lion offence. Before being called up to the AHL's Laval Rocket, Beauregard led the team with 12 goals, while Francis had 12 points in his last 13 games.

Players to watch

After just over a month with the AHL's Laval Rocket, forward Anthony Beauregard returns to the Lions. He had 6-2-8 totals in his last nine games with Trois-Rivières and has 20 points in 24 games this season.

Admirals 21-year-old forward Blake Murray has nine points in 12 games this year. He put on a show Wednesday night against the Lions with a goal and two assists.

