Pekar's Hatty, Sinclair's Shutout Fuel Way to 3-0 Win Over Indy

February 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate win

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate win(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Cincinnati, OH- Matej Pekar registered a natural hat trick on the same night Mark Sinclair pitched a 34-save shutout as the duo led Cincinnati to a 3-0 win

The Cyclones now have 53 points through 41 games (23-11-5-2) and are just five points back of Indy (28-13-2) for the top spot in the Central Division.

Pekar scored a goal in each period, beginning 3:30 into the first. Yushiroh Hirano and Sean Allen tagged a puck to Pekar from the left point, feeding it down to the NHL-contracted forward who turned to snap a shot past Mitchell Weeks, getting Cincinnati on the board early.

Sinclair's best moments of the game came in the second period, where he turned 15 shots aside. The rookie goaltender also washed away four Fuel power plays, including late chances when Indy pulled the goaltender for a six-on-four advantage.

Pekar's second goal came in the final minutes of the second, thanks again to Hirano, who dragged two defenders on his back in front of the net, only to slip a pass underneath them and to Pekar who was left uncontested for a tap-in goal on the right side of Mitchell.

With the net empty, Indy had control of the puck in the attacking zone, but lost possession to Jalen Smereck, who then whacked it ahead to Kohen Olischefski, who from there found Pekar cruising down center to shoot home the empty net goal, which subsequently sent hats to the ice.

The Cyclones close out a three game homestand Saturday night with 'Cyclones Fight Cancer Night' against Toledo.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.