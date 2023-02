ECHL Transactions - February 3

February 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 3, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Dallas Comeau, F

Trois-Rivières:

Timothy Faulkner, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)

Cincinnati:

Add Philip Lagunov, F activated from reserve

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tristan Pelletier, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Daniel Maggio, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Antonio Stranges, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from reserve

Delete Kirill Chaika, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add John DeRoche, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve

Delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve

Delete Jake Hamacher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)

Kalamazoo:

Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve

Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Vorva, G loaned to Cleveland

Kansas City:

Add Loren Ulett, F activated from reserve

Maine:

Add Zach Pochiro, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Add Chase Zieky, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Mitch Fossier, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve

Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Kruse, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Eric Williams, D returned from loan to Laval

Savannah:

Add Spencer Naas, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dallas Comeau, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Stallard, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on reserve

Delete Justin Florek, F placed on reserve

Delete Mario Culina, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Delete Alexandre Fortin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Toledo:

Add Cedric Lacroix, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Ebbing, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Lowney, D placed on reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Laval

Add Ryan Francis, F assigned by Laval

Add Anthony Beauregard, F assigned by Laval

Add Connor Welsh, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matthew Barron, F placed on reserve

Delete Loic Jarry, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Johnny Walker, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve

Delete Christian Simeone, F placed on reserve

Delete Trent Miner, G placed on reserve

Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Delete Joey Colatarci, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)

Wheeling:

Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from reserve

Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)

Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [2/2]

Delete Justin Addamo, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [2/2]

Worcester:

Add Conor Breen, D signed contract, added to active roster

