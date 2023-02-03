Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, February 3, 2023

February 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







About Tonight's Game: Tonight's match-up features the top two teams in the South Division. The Everblades hold a four-point lead over the second place Icemen. The Icemen have won their last four games, all by a 5-4 score. In fact, the Icemen's last six victories have resulted in 5-4 outcomes. The Everblades are coming off a six-point sweep of the South Carolina Stingrays last week, claiming all three games by one goal.

Series History: In eight meetings this season, the two teams have split the season set with four wins each. Meanwhile, the Everblades lead the All-Time series 31 wins to 27.

About the Icemen: Forward Brendan Harris is currently riding a seven-game point streak and has collected 11 points (3g, 8a) during this stretch...Christopher Brown has recorded a point in 12 of his last 16 games, totaling 18 points with ten goals....In the past week, two Icemen players have set new club records. Forward Ara Nazarian has become the Icemen's All-Time scoring leader, passing Wacey Rabbit (112 points). In addition, Derek Lodermeier set the All-Time games played mark in club history with 271, surpassing Dajon Mingo (270).

About the Everblades: Forward Joe Pendenza has recorded seven goals in his last ten games and leads the Everblades in scoring against Jacksonville this season with six points and four goals....The Everblades are 7-1 in their last eight games and have outscored their opponents 32-17 during this stretch...Forward Jake Smith's 17 goals leads the 'Blades this season.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight - Loki Night! Marvel Fans, get ready as the Icemen will wear Loki-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game!4

Saturday, February 4 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:00 p.m. - Cancer Awareness Night.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.