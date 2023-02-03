Forward Antonio Stranges Re-Assigned to Idaho from Texas by Dallas

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Antonio Stranges has been re-assigned on loan to Idaho from Texas by Dallas.

Stranges, 20, began the season with Texas appearing in five games tallying two assists. He was then assigned to Idaho on Dec. 13 making his steelheads debut the following day. Before being returned to Texas on Dec. 27 he played five games for Idaho recording six points (3G, 3A). This season he has recorded four points (1G, 3A) in eight AHL games with the Stars.

He was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, round 4, 123rd overall and signed his three-year, entry-level contract on March 1, 2022. The 5-foot-10, 168lb forward has tallied two assists in five games with Texas this Season.

The native of Ann Arbor, MI played three seasons with the London Knights (OHL) from 2018-22 accumulating 158 points (63G, 95A) in 187 career games. Stranges made his AHL debut on Feb. 13, 2021 after signing an amateur try-out contract (ATO) and played nine games during the 2020-21 campaign recording an assist.

