Fuel Shut Out By Cyclones

February 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







CINCINNATI- The Fuel headed to Cincinnati tonight to take on the second-place team in the Central division and try to win their first game in Cincinnati this season. They could not do so and ultimately were shut out by Cincy 3-0 with all three goals in the game coming from Matej Pekar.

1ST PERIOD

The Cyclones scored first at 3:30 of the first period with a goal by Matej Pekar. After not scoring a goal the entire game the last time these two teams met, the Cyclones got on the board early.

Zach Berzolla took a tripping penalty at 7:56 but Cincinnati was able to kill it off. After a bit of pushing and shoving in front of each crease and a few more scoring attempts by the Cyclones, the Fuel got another power play with a tripping penalty on Lincoln Griffin.

Despite a big chance by Nate Pionk as the penalty ended, the Fuel could not score and the period ended 1-0 Cincinnati, with the Fuel being outshot 14-11.

2ND PERIOD

The second period had a lot of back and forth with not much making it to the score sheet until 16:16 when Matej Pekar got his second goal of the game to make it 2-0 Cyclones. Less than a minute later, Cam Bakker took Indy's first penalty of the game for tripping.

The Fuel killed off that penalty but time expired before they could get another chance. Shots were tied at 15 each during that period.

3RD PERIOD

The final frame opened with a quick penalty to Andrew Perrott for hooking but Indy was able to kill it off.

At 12:06, Matthew Cairns took a boarding penalty that gave the Fuel a big opportunity to score but the penalty was killed. With just three minutes left in regulation, with the Fuel still down 2-0, Indy pulled Mitchell Weeks from the goal for an extra skater. Zach Berzolla took a hooking penalty at the same time to give Indy a 6-on-4 advantage for two minutes.

Despite their best efforts, Pekar scored the empty net goal to complete the hat trick and make it 3-0. That is how the game ended, with the Cyclones shutting out the Fuel 3-0 and a natural hat trick by Matej Pekar.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.