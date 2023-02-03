Royals Open February with Two-Game Series against Thunder

Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series with the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, February 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena

The Royals return home on Saturday, February 4 to conclude the series. The home game features the Pink in the Rink / Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night promotional game presented by St.Luke's Healthcare Network. Join the Royals as we recognize breast cancer survivors and host the charity shot at the first intermission. The game features an earmuff giveaway and breast cancer awareness specialty themed jerseys worn by the Royals on the ice.

Pink in the Rink replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys worn by the Royals in the game are available for you in an online auction available for bidding here.

Additionally, the Royals are pleased to welcome Reading area healthcare workers as part of Health Professionals Appreciation Night presented by St.Luke's Health Network. Reading are healthcare workers receive one complimentary ticket and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate. Claim your ticket and learn more about the game here.

Also, swing on over to Cheers American Bistro in the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading for a Post-Game party featuring a post-game show hosted by Erik Jesberger. Defenseman Colin Felix will be the show's special guest!

Concessions deals at the game include $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading holds a 25-12-2 record after having their four-game point streak snapped in their previous game against Worcester on Friday, January 27 at Santander Arena. Charlie Gerard and Devon Paliani scored both goals for the Royals in the loss. Nolan Maier fell to 11-5-2 in net with Reading this season after saving 27 of 30 shots faced.

The Royals boast an all-time record of 43-25-7 against Adirondack and have won all five meetings with the Thunder this season. Reading defeated the Thunder in their previous meeting on Saturday, January 14 to complete a two-game series sweep. Reading has doubled the Thunder in goals in the season series, scoring 19 goals to Adirodnack's eight.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .667 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist a 20-6-2 divisional record and the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.750%). The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland who posts a 30-10-1-0 record as first place holders in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Maine ranks in third place with a 24-12-1-1 record. Worcester holds fourth in the standings with a 22-17-3-0 record while Adirondack (14-19-5-1) overthrew Trois-Rivières (15-25-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk (8-31-1-2) sits at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with two wins in their last 10 games.

Adirondack improved to 14-19-5-1 and earned a series victory with back-to-back wins against Trois-Rivières on Saturday, January 28 (7-3 W) and Sunday, January 29 (5-3 W). The Thunder have won four of their last six games, however have dropped four of their last five games on the road. Forward Patrick Grasso leads the Thunder in goals (18) while forwards Shane Harper and Xavier Parent lead the team in points (33).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale against Worcester:

Streaks:

Defenseman Colin Felix Is on a four-game point streak (4 A)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a three-game point streak (3 G)

Forward Brendan Hoffmann is on a two-game point streak (1G, 1 A)

Milestones:

Defenseman Dominic Cormier skated in his 150th professional career game

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for fifth in goals (20) and ties for 10th in the league in points (42)

Among rookies, Newton is third in points and is tied for second in goals

Defenseman Colin Felix leads all rookies in fighting majors (6) and is fourth in penalty minutes (80)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for 8th among defensemen in points (27)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 15th among defensemen in points (22)

Among defensemen, Millman is tied for second in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Nolan Maier is tied for 11th among goaltenders in goal-against average (2.61 GAA)

Among active rookie goaltenders, Maier is tied for sixth in GAA

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

