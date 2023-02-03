K-Wings Loan Goaltender Hunter Vorva to AHL Monsters
February 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that rookie goaltender Hunter Vorva has been loaned to the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).
Vorva, 27, has 16 games played for Kalamazoo this season, posting an 8-5-1-0 record with a 2.57 goals-against average (GAA) and a .918 save percentage (S%).
This is the 5-foot 11-inch, Kalamazoo, MI native's first call-up to the AHL in his career. Vorva received the 'SPHL Goaltender of the Year' award last season for his 22-8-2 record with a 1.93 GAA and a .934 S% in 32 games played for Huntsville.
The K-Wings face the Fort Wayne Komets (18-14-4-2) tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 3, 2023
- K-Wings Loan Goaltender Hunter Vorva to AHL Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Forward Antonio Stranges Re-Assigned to Idaho from Texas by Dallas - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Railers, February 3 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Here Comes the Cavalry - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Face Utah Tonight in Game 2 of a Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
- Royals Open February with Two-Game Series against Thunder - Reading Royals
- Wichita Adds Netminder Dop - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Loan Goaltender Hunter Vorva to AHL Monsters
- K-Wings Receive Goaltender Pavel Cajan on Loan from AHL Monsters
- Taylor Makes History, K-Wings to Celebrate 'Hockey for Her'
- K-Wings Can't Overcome Second, Fuel Leave on Top
- K-Wings Suffer Road Loss to Surging Walleye