K-Wings Loan Goaltender Hunter Vorva to AHL Monsters

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that rookie goaltender Hunter Vorva has been loaned to the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

Vorva, 27, has 16 games played for Kalamazoo this season, posting an 8-5-1-0 record with a 2.57 goals-against average (GAA) and a .918 save percentage (S%).

This is the 5-foot 11-inch, Kalamazoo, MI native's first call-up to the AHL in his career. Vorva received the 'SPHL Goaltender of the Year' award last season for his 22-8-2 record with a 1.93 GAA and a .934 S% in 32 games played for Huntsville.

The K-Wings face the Fort Wayne Komets (18-14-4-2) tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

