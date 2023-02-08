Poulter Stops 37 in 4-2 Win Over Growlers

NEWFOUNDLAND - Patrick Grasso had a three-point night and Isaac Poulter made 37 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Newfoundland Growlers to start a three-game road trip, 4-2, on Wednesday night.

Patrick Grasso opened the scoring with his 20th of the year to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Shawn Weller and Shane Harper teamed up to get Grasso the puck in the hash marks and his wrist shot beat goaltender Luke Cavallin. The goal came just 4:56 into the game on the power play for the one-goal lead.

Late in the first, Newfoundland answered to tie the game at one. Brandon Kruse fired in a shot from just below the hash marks with just 2:25 left in the first period. Todd Skirving and Nolan Walker were credited with the assists and the game was tied after 20 minutes.

Grasso helped set up Brady Fleurent to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead early in the second. Grasso received a pass and immediately returned it to Fleurent and he buried his third of the year. The goal came 1:48 into the second with Grasso collecting the lone helper.

Shane Harper added to the lead at 5:21 of the second with his 13th of the year. Shawn Weller sent the puck to the top of the crease and Harper tapped it over the goal line for a 3-1 lead. The goal was Harper's 13th of the year from Weller and Grasso.

The Growlers pulled back within one with 5:59 left in the second period. Pavel Gogolev slid his 18th of the year over the goal line with assists from Nolan Walker and Todd Skirving and the Thunder took a 3-2 lead into the final period.

In the third period, Grant Jozefek added an empty-net goal in the victory. Isaac Poulter stopped 37 of 39 shots in the win.

The Thunder play in Newfoundland on Friday and Saturday before returning home on Wednesday, February 15 against the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m. and Friday, February 17 against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

