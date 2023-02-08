Growlers Topped by Thunder 4-2

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a midweek matchup with the Adirondack Thunder in a 4-2 loss on Wednesday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Patrick Grasso led the way offensively for Adirondack with a goal and two assists as the Thunder continue to give the Growlers troubles despite their place in the standings.

These two pick it back up on Friday night at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. ADK - P. Grasso

2. NFL - T. Skirving

3. ADK - S. Harper

