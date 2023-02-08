ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

February 8, 2023







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Wheeling's Bobby Hampton has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #597, Wheeling at Toledo, on Feb. 5.

Hampton is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.

Hampton will miss Wheeling's games vs. Toledo tonight (Feb. 8) and vs. Norfolk on Feb. 10.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

