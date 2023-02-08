Steelheads Bounce Back, Shut Out Oilers at Home

BOISE, Idaho - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 5-0 to the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday night.

Zane Franklin opened the scoring with the eventual game-winning goal 4:32 into the action. Captain A.J. White set the score 2-0 1:01 later, finishing a back-door feed. Willie Knerim closed the first period with a third Steelheads goal in his first game of the season series - an in-tight chance with five seconds left in the frame.

Wade Murphy scored the lone goal of the second frame, stuffing home a blue-line blast from Dawson Barteaux 5:18 into the period.

Franklin closed the 5-0 victory with his second goal of the game, tucking a backhander off a give-and-go play with Zach Walker past Colten Ellis with 12:07 remaining in the game.

Remi Porier halted all 37 shots he faced, finishing as the second star. Franklin topped the three stars, ending the game with two goals and a fight.

The Oilers look to bounce back against the Steelheads Friday, Feb. 10 for the fifth consecutive game against the two divisional foes. Puck drop is at 8:10 p.m. CT at Idaho Central Arena.

