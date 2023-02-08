Berkowitz Named UCALL/ECHL Official of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Linesman Logan Berkowitz has been selected as the uCALL ECHL Official of the Month for January.

Berkowitz started playing hockey as a child in New York and became a certified official at 12-years-old in 1997-98 after his family moved to South Florida. Over his 25-plus year officiating career, he has worked many youth and collegiate club national championships.

He started working professional games in 2018 and was hired by the ECHL four years ago. Berkowitz specifically enjoys assisting in the growth of younger officials.

An entrepreneur by trade, he has ownership in three different bar and restaurant concepts in Central Florida, as well as selling real estate full time. Berkowitz and his wife are the parents of a one-year-old son, with a daughter due in April.

The ECHL Official of the Month Award is presented by uCALL, the "Official Decision Training Tool of the ECHL," which serves as the training platform for ECHL on-ice officials in the honing of skills and on-ice judgement.

