Gladiators Defeated by Swamp Rabbits in OT

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (24-14-5-1) relinquished a two-goal lead late in the third period and Brett Kemp of Greenville Swamp Rabbits (24-12-7-0) scored the overtime winner as Atlanta fell 4-3 Wednesday evening at the South Gas Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Brett Kemp (GRN) - 1 goal

Second Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 2 goals

Third Star: Reece Vitelli (ATL) - 1 goal

Greenville scored early in the first period to make it 1-0 (13:15). The play was briefly under review before it was determined to be a good goal.

Atlanta got on the board midway through the second period to tie the game at one (7:34). Cody Sylvester sent a pass from Michael Mrazik into the net for his 19th goal of the season.

At 1:09 of the second period with Atlanta on the powerplay they were awarded Atlanta a 5-on-3 advantage after it was determined Eric Nieley was clipped and cut by a stick.

On the ensuing 5-on-3 chance Greenville defenseman Max Martin closed his hand on the puck in the crease awarding Atlanta a penalty shot.

Cody Sylvester took the penalty shot for the Gladiators and sent the puck past Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard for his second goal of the night to make it 2-1 (00:36.9).

Atlanta extended their lead to 3-1 just over five minutes into the third period (14:15). A misplay by the Swamp Rabbits resulted in the puck being turned over to Reece Vitelli who broke in on a breakaway and scored his eighth goal of the season.

The Swamp Rabbits pulled within one goal late in the third period to make it a 3-2 game (5:47).

Greenville tied the game just over two minutes later to square things up 3-3 (3:24). Neither team could find a winner in regulation as the game headed to overtime.

In the extra frame both teams traded scoring chances, but it was Greenville who struck at the 3:29 mark while on the power play to win the game 4-3.

Ryan Bednard made 35 saves on 38 shots in the victory for Greenville, David Tendeck turned aside 34 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

