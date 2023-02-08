Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:00pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-12-7-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (24-14-4-0)

February 8, 2023 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game # 43

Gas South Arena | Duluth, GA

Referees: Brendan Schreider (12)

Linesmen: Davids Rozitis (90), Ken Radolinski (64)

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (5-2-1-0) Home: (4-1-0-0) Away: (1-1-1-0)

Last Meeting:

January 25, 2023 - Greenville 4 vs Atlanta 3 SO

Next Meeting:

March 7, 2023 - Greenville at Atlanta

All-Time Record:

(80-66-16)

QUICK BITS

STREAK SNAPPED:

Coming into Sunday afternoon's contest against the Jacksonville Icemen, the Swamp Rabbits were riding a four-game winning streak. Ben Freeman sniped a shot past goaltender Olof Lindbom early in the second period to give the Rabbits a one goal advantage. The next three goals of the game would be scored by Jacksonville, giving them a commanding lead late. After a Tanner Eberle goal with just under two minutes left, Greenville had hope for a comeback. The Icemen would shut down that thought as an empty-net goal was scored by Christopher Brown with seconds remaining to secure a 4-2 victory for the visiting team.

SCOUTING THE GLADIATORS:

The Gladiators currently hold a 3-3-2 record against the Swamp Rabbits this season with the most recent meeting resulting in a 4-3 Greenville victory in shootout. Mike Pelech continues to lead the Gladiators in total points (41). Newcomer Joe Murdaca has impressed early in his Gladiators stint, recording three wins in his first four games in net. In their last contest, Atlanta fell to Savannah 5-4 in overtime on home ice. Atlanta currently holds a 24-14-4-1 record and is tied with Greenville with 53 points.

RETURNING REIGN:

Returning from Ontario, Brett Kemp and Alex Ierullo will look to help the Rabbits make a postseason surge as the race in the South Division continues. Ierullo has been a rookie sensation for Greenville, totaling 47 points (15g, 32a) in 37 games played. Before being called up, Ierullo had recorded a point in 11 of the last 12 games, tallying 22 points in that span. Kemp will look to break his three-game scoreless streak against Atlanta after scoring in his first two games back from injury before his call-up.

FREEZE WARNING:

Ben Freeman has been a player the Rabbits can trust in recent games. The 6'5", Falmouth, ME native has tallied seven points (2g, 5a) in the last 11 games. Freeman netted the first goal of the game Sunday afternoon against Jacksonville, lasering one by Olof Lindbom. After a slow start to the season, Freeman finds himself heating up as he looks to improve upon his 17 points and track down last season's total of 32.

BIG TIME BEDZY:

Ryan Bednard will look to continue his success after recording a shutout Saturday night in Jacksonville, where the Rabbits would go on to win 2-0. The 24-save performance was Bednard's first shutout of the season, his fifth in a Swamp Rabbits sweater, and his eighth career blanking. The Michigan native has seen his save percentage rise to 0.925 and has earned a win in each of his last two starts for Greenville.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following tonight's game in Atlanta, Greenville will travel to South Carolina on Friday night to take on the Stingrays. South Carolina has been one of the most impressive teams in all the league this season after having a disappointing seventh place finish last season. The Stingrays currently hold a 26-10-4-1 record, which places them in 2nd place in the South Division. They are currently just one point behind Florida for the top spot.

