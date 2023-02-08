Winiecki's Last-Minute Goal Melts the Icemen
February 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Blake Winiecki snapped a 1-1 tie with 27 seconds left to play in regulation, lifting the first-place Florida Everblades to a 2-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. The triumph extended the Everblades' home winning streak to seven games and gave Florida a three-point lead over Jacksonville and South Carolina in the ECHL South Division.
Winiecki's game-winner was his 12th goal of the season, as Cam Darcy and Nolan Kneen added the game-winning assists.
After a scoreless first period, the Everblades wasted little time taking a 1-0 lead as Jake Smith collected his 18th goal of the season just 3:16 into the second frame, extending his team-high point streak to five games. Cole Moberg and Joe Pendenza picked up the assists. For Pendenza, the helper was his team-best 27th of the year.
Jacksonville spoiled Cam Johnson's bid for a third shutout, as Craig Martin knotted the score at 1-1 14:57 of the third period, but Winiecki's last-minute heroics made Johnson, who had 22 saves, a winner for the 20th time this season, tops in the ECHL.
Florida outshot Jacksonville in each of the three periods and claimed a 34-23 advantage in the contest.
Next up, the Orlando Solar Bears return to The Swamp for back-to-back games on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11, with puck drops slated for 7:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., respectively.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 8, 2023
- Winiecki's Last-Minute Goal Melts the Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Win Wednesday Night in Iowa - Indy Fuel
- Rémi Poirier Makes 37 Saves In 5-0 Win Over Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Steelheads Bounce Back, Shut Out Oilers at Home - Tulsa Oilers
- Louis-Jean Scores First ECHL Goal in Admirals' Victory Over Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Kemp Nets Winner, Swamp Rabbits Score Three Unanswered to Top Gladiators in Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lots of Frustration in Late Game Loss for Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Lacroix's Game-Winner Sets New Road Record for Toledo - Toledo Walleye
- Indy Erases Third-Period Deficit in 4-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Gladiators Defeated by Swamp Rabbits in OT - Atlanta Gladiators
- Poulter Stops 37 in 4-2 Win Over Growlers - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Topped by Thunder 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - February 8 - ECHL
- Ilya Nikolaev Placed on IR, Rush Sign Nicholas Latinovich - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Acquire Jeszka from Kansas City - Maine Mariners
- Kansas City Mavericks Trade Forward Griff Jeszka to Maine - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Mavericks Trade Forward Luke Morgan to the Kalamazoo Wings - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Luke Morgan from Mavericks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Berkowitz Named UCALL/ECHL Official of the Month - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Royals Open Road-Trip in Norfolk to Battle Admirals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.