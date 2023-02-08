Winiecki's Last-Minute Goal Melts the Icemen

February 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Blake Winiecki snapped a 1-1 tie with 27 seconds left to play in regulation, lifting the first-place Florida Everblades to a 2-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. The triumph extended the Everblades' home winning streak to seven games and gave Florida a three-point lead over Jacksonville and South Carolina in the ECHL South Division.

Winiecki's game-winner was his 12th goal of the season, as Cam Darcy and Nolan Kneen added the game-winning assists.

After a scoreless first period, the Everblades wasted little time taking a 1-0 lead as Jake Smith collected his 18th goal of the season just 3:16 into the second frame, extending his team-high point streak to five games. Cole Moberg and Joe Pendenza picked up the assists. For Pendenza, the helper was his team-best 27th of the year.

Jacksonville spoiled Cam Johnson's bid for a third shutout, as Craig Martin knotted the score at 1-1 14:57 of the third period, but Winiecki's last-minute heroics made Johnson, who had 22 saves, a winner for the 20th time this season, tops in the ECHL.

Florida outshot Jacksonville in each of the three periods and claimed a 34-23 advantage in the contest.

Next up, the Orlando Solar Bears return to The Swamp for back-to-back games on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11, with puck drops slated for 7:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., respectively.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.