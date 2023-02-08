Kansas City Mavericks Trade Forward Luke Morgan to the Kalamazoo Wings
February 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have traded forward Luke Morgan to the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for forward Shaw Boomhower (5-10, 185), the team announced today.
After appearing in 20 games for Kansas City this season, Morgan was suspended by the team on December 29.
Boomhower, 24, has played four ECHL seasons for Cincinnati, Wheeling and Kalamazoo, tallying 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points. Additionally, the Belleville, Ontario, native played in two games for the AHL's Rochester Americans during the 2019-20 season.
Boomhower ranked No. 5 in the ECHL with 4.10 penalty minutes per game last season for the Wheeling Nailers.
Prior to his professional career, Boomhower appeared in 99 games across two seasons for the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads and Ottawa 67's, notching 33 total points (16 goals, 17 assists).
After a 5-1 victory over the Wichita Thunder on Tuesday, Kansas City has two more against Wichita, first traveling to the Thunder on Friday before returning to Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday for First Responders Night. Puck drop for Saturday's game against Wichita is slated for 7:05 PM.
Great tickets are still available to all Mavericks home games, visit kcmavericks.com or call or text 816-252-7825 to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action.
