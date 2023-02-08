Rémi Poirier Makes 37 Saves In 5-0 Win Over Tulsa

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (34-8-0-2, 70pts) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (15-20-7-1, 38pts) 5-0 Wednesday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,150 fans in front of the 19th sellout in the 21st home game including the 18th straight. Idaho will host Tulsa Friday and Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho got out in front early receiving a pair of goals from Zane Franklin (9th) and A.J. White 61 seconds apart from one another. With just 4.9 seconds to play in the opening frame Willie Knierim (9th) made it 3-0. With just 1:43 to play in the period Franklin and Alex Kromm received fighting majors. The Steelheads outshot the Oilers 14-8 in the period and led 3-0.

The only goal scored in the middle stanza came from Wade Murphy (11th) early in the period. Rémi Poirier made 18 saves as Idaho was outshot 18-7 but led 4-0 through 40 minutes of play.

Franklin (10th) cashed in on his second of the game in the first half of the final frame to increase the Steelheads lead to 5-0. With only 1:25 to play in regulation Jarod Hilderman and Zach Walker received five minutes for fighting.

Rémi Poirier made 37 saves in net for the win and his third shutout of the season while Colten Ellis made 20 saves in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 4:32| 1-0 IDH GOAL: Ryan Dmowski won an offensive zone face-off in the left circle. Zane Franklin from the near half wall collected the puck at the top of the circle and worked his way to the high slot. Just above the inner hash marks he ripped a wrister over the far glove of Colten Ellis.

- 1st, 5:33 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: After entering the offensive zone A.J. White and Patrick Kudla went to work on the forecheck in the left-wing corner. White forced a turnover behind the near side of the goal line and Kudla scooped the puck up cutting to the top of the crease. Colten Ellis made the initial save but White was there to bury home the rebound.

- 1st, 19:55 | 3-0 IDH GOAL: After a Rémi Poirier save Willie Knierim scooped up a loose puck in the near circle. Knierim skated the length of the ice and moved his way into the left circle in the attacking end. He cut to the top of the crease and tucked it past the far toe of Colten Ellis.

- 2nd, 5:18 | 4-0 IDH GOAL: Matt Register at the left point slid the puck to Dawson Barteaux at the top of the point. A good heads up play by Barteaux as he flung the puck towards the net with traffic in front. Wade Murphy at the top of the crease with the deflection past Colten Ellis.

- 3rd, 7:53 | 5-0 IDH GOAL: Zane Fanklin collected the puck at his own blue line and raced out through the neutral zone. He danced his way past a defender down the right-wing side and fed Zach Walker just inside the blue line. Walker in the high slot slid a back hand feed to Franklin inside the near dot. From there he cut to the net and went from his forehand to his back hand sliding it past a sprawled-out Colten Ellis.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Zane Franklin (2-0-2, FM)

2) Rémi Poirier (37 saves)

3) Willie Knierim (1-0-1)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-3 on the power-play while Tulsa was 0-for-3.

- Tulsa outshot Idaho 37-25.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Jordan Kawaguchi (INJ), Jade Miller (DNP), and Casey Johnson (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 22-14-4 all-time vs. Tulsa and 10-6-2 in Boise.

- The Steelheads recorded their seventh shutout of the season. Idaho is one shutout away from tying their season best in their ECHL modern era.

- Zane Franklin scored his second multi-goal game of the season.

- Zach Walker lifted his point streak to four games (1-4-5) tying a personal high.

- Ryan Dmowski, Matt Register, Patrick Kudla, Dawson Barteaux, and Zach Walekr all tallied assists.

