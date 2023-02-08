Kansas City Mavericks Trade Forward Griff Jeszka to Maine

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today the acquisition of forward Zach Pochiro via trade with the Maine Mariners in exchange for forward Griff Jeszka.

Jeszka appeared in eight games for Kansas City after signing with the team in January.

An ECHL veteran, Pochiro, 28, has played in 315 career ECHL games across nine seasons. Most recently appearing in 36 games for the Allen Americans this season, he contributed seven goals and 15 assists. Pochiro's 22 points during the 2022-23 season currently ranks No. 5 on Allen's roster.

The St. Louis, Mo., native's career season came during the 2018-19 campaign with Allen, accounting for 34 goals and 24 assists for 58 points across 63 games. Additionally, Pochiro has five games of AHL experience with the Chicago Wolves and Bakersfield Condors.

A 2013 fourth-round draft pick (112th overall) of the St. Louis Blues, Pochiro spent the 2019-20 season playing for the Esbjerg Energy in Denmark's top league, Metal Ligaen. In 41 games, the 6-3, 201-pound forward played in 41 games, scoring 16 goals and 18 assists.

After a 5-1 victory over the Wichita Thunder on Tuesday, Kansas City has two more against Wichita, first traveling to the Thunder on Friday before returning to Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday for First Responders Night. Puck drop for Saturday's game against Wichita is slated for 7:05 PM.

Great tickets are still available to all Mavericks home games, visit kcmavericks.com or call or text 816-252-7825 to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action.

