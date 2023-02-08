ECHL Transactions - February 8
February 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 8, 2023:
Allen:
Add Xavier Bernard, D activated from reserve
Atlanta:
Add Carlos Fornaris, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve
Delete Bode Wilde, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)
Cincinnati:
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G loaned to Abbotsford
Idaho:
Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve
Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Spencer Watson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Bryan Lemos, F activated from reserve
Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F traded to Kansas City
Kansas City:
Add Luke Morgan, F team suspension lifted
Delete Luke Morgan, F traded to Kalamazoo
Delete Griff Jeszka, F traded to Maine
Maine:
Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Providence
Delete Zach Pochiro, F traded to Kansas City
Newfoundland:
Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve
Delete Adam Dawe, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brett Epp, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alex Pommerville, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ian White, D placed on reserve
Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Delete Tomas Vomacka, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Rapid City:
Add Nicholas Latinovich, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ilya Nikolayev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Delete Calder Brooks, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Reading:
Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Thomas Ebbing, F activated from reserve
Delete Gordie Green, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Santino Centorame, D assigned by Laval
Add William Leblanc, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete William Leblanc, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Laval
Delete Alex Breton, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jarod Hilderman, D activated from reserve
Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Davis Bunz, D activated from reserve
Delete Max Johnson, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Timothy Faulkner, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Blake Christensen, F suspended by team, removed from roster
