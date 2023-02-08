ECHL Transactions - February 8

February 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 8, 2023:

Allen:

Add Xavier Bernard, D activated from reserve

Atlanta:

Add Carlos Fornaris, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve

Delete Bode Wilde, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)

Cincinnati:

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G loaned to Abbotsford

Idaho:

Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve

Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Spencer Watson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Bryan Lemos, F activated from reserve

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F traded to Kansas City

Kansas City:

Add Luke Morgan, F team suspension lifted

Delete Luke Morgan, F traded to Kalamazoo

Delete Griff Jeszka, F traded to Maine

Maine:

Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Providence

Delete Zach Pochiro, F traded to Kansas City

Newfoundland:

Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve

Delete Adam Dawe, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brett Epp, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alex Pommerville, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ian White, D placed on reserve

Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Delete Tomas Vomacka, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Rapid City:

Add Nicholas Latinovich, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ilya Nikolayev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Delete Calder Brooks, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Reading:

Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Thomas Ebbing, F activated from reserve

Delete Gordie Green, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Santino Centorame, D assigned by Laval

Add William Leblanc, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete William Leblanc, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Laval

Delete Alex Breton, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jarod Hilderman, D activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Davis Bunz, D activated from reserve

Delete Max Johnson, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Timothy Faulkner, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Blake Christensen, F suspended by team, removed from roster

