Louis-Jean Scores First ECHL Goal in Admirals' Victory Over Reading

Reading scored the opening goal for the ninth-straight game on Wednesday night, taking the lead just four minutes into the game. The Admirals were able to even the game up about halfway through the first period on a goal by Eric Cooley. Reading retook the lead before the intermission on a goal by Tyler Kirkup with 2:09 left in the frame. With 14:07 remaining in the second period, Stepan Timofeyev found the back of the net with the equalizer. With time winding down in the period, Darick Louis Jean rebounded a puck in front of the net and slammed it home for his first ECHL goal. A Nico Blachman roughing penalty set Reading up with a power play, which they capitalized on and tied at three with 13:11 left to play. With the game still tied, Eric Williams found Ryan Foss on a breakaway and threaded a cross-ice pass to him. Foss collected the puck and slipped it over the Royals goaltender to claim the game-winning goal.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Darick Louis Jean - With his first ECHL goal, Louis Jean had an excellent performance on Wednesday. His goal gave the Admirals a much-needed momentum boost heading into the final period.

Eric Cooley - With a goal and an assist tonight, Cooley was a vital part of the Admirals' offensive efforts. Cooley now has points in nine of the past 11 games.

Stepan Timofeyev - With his goal on Wednesday night, Timofeyev was able to tie the game up and give more momentum to the Admirals. Timofeyev now has 15 points on the season.

Ryan Foss - With the game-winning goal, Foss came up clutch when needed and helped the Admirals come away with a big victory. Foss is the team leader in points, with 26 this season.

Cale Morris - Collecting 27 saves on 30 shot attempts, Morris played an excellent game on Wednesday and came up with many big saves when needed.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals hit the road for a two game series against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday and Saturday. The Admirals return home next Wednesday, February 15th to take on the Reading Royals.

