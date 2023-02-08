K-Wings Acquire Rookie Forward Luke Morgan from Mavericks

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday the acquisition of rookie forward Luke Morgan from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for forward Shaw Boomhower.

Morgan, 25, is a University of Michigan product and has played 20 games for Kansas City this season, posting three goals and six assists with six penalty minutes.

The 5-foot 11-inch, Brighton, MI native played four seasons for the Wolverines and one season for Lake Superior State from 2016-22, amassing 23 goals and 43 assists in 173 games played.

Boomhower, 24, heads to Kansas City after suiting up in four games for the K-Wings this season. Prior to the 2021-22 season, Boomhower played one season for Wheeling (31gp, 5g, 8a) and two seasons for Cincinnati (50gp, 7g, 7a).

Kalamazoo's next matchup is against the Toledo Walleye (24-15-4-2) on Friday at 7:15 p.m. EST at Huntington Center.

