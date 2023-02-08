Indy Erases Third-Period Deficit in 4-1 Win

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders got a goal from Bo Hanson in a 4-1 loss to the Indy Fuel Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Indy scored four unanswered in the third period, including three in a four-minute span. Andrew Perrott scored the tying goal at the 3:11 mark of the third and Carson Rose scored the game-winning strike with 6:09 left.

Iowa's offense got to work with six minutes to go in the second period on a strike from Hanson, his third pro goal. The Landers started their first power play and set up with a dish from Zach White to Hanson at the deep slot. He waited a second, then unleashed a vicious slap shot for the man up strike. Brendan Robbins earned the secondary assist. White has four assists and five points over his last three games. All three of Hanson's goals have been in the last month.

Hunter Jones dropped despite 41 saves the second time in four appearances he's had at least 40 saves.

Mitchell Weeks won, making 22 denials.

Iowa visits Indy Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:00 p.m. and Toledo Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6:15 p.m.

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

Iowa starts a seven-game home stand on Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Wheeling. Feb. 17 - Feb. 19 is the start of Iowa's Cancer Awareness Series, honoring those that have fought, are currently fighting or have battled cancer. Specialty theme jerseys will be worn for the weekend and are available for purchase inclusive of a postgame meet-and-greet on the DASH App. The games against Wheeling are Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m., Sat. Feb. 18 at 7:05 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19 at 2:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders continue the home stand Feb. 22, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 vs. Indy for Iowa's Diversity Awareness Series, celebrating how sports bring us together. The Heartlanders will demonstrate their commitment to create and environment that fosters inclusion for all. Games take place Wed., Feb. 22 vs. Indy at 7:05 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

