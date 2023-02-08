Mariners Acquire Jeszka from Kansas City

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Kansas City Mavericks completed a trade on Wednesday, sending forward Griff Jeszka to Maine in exchange for forward Zach Pochiro. The Mariners acquired Pochiro from Allen last week, but he did not report to Maine.

Jeszka, 27, has played professionally since the 2019-20 season, when he made his ECHL debut with the Worcester Railers. The Mariners will be his third ECHL team this season. He's skated in 21 games for the Iowa Heartlanders and eight for the Mavericks, totaling two goals and three assists. He's also played for Tulsa, Orlando, and Indy in his ECHL career. Additionally, Jeszka has seen two stints in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, including 12 games this season.

Prior to turning pro, Jeszka played Division I college hockey at both the University of Massachusetts and Merrimack College. He spent his junior career in the North American Hockey League with the Coulee Region Chill (La Crosse, WI), Corpus Christi Ice Rays, and Brookings Blizzard. Jeszka was born in Muskego, WI.

The Mariners have a home-and-home series this weekend with the Trois-Rivieres Lions, beginning with a 7:15 puck drop at the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday. The theme is "Country Night" presented by 99.9 The Wolf and will feature Mossy Oak specialty jerseys and a live performance by Scarborough musician Shawn Theriault. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts until the start of the 2nd period. More information on upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions. The Mariners and Lions will turn around and play Saturday in Trois-Rivieres at 7 PM.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

