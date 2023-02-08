Kemp Nets Winner, Swamp Rabbits Score Three Unanswered to Top Gladiators in Overtime

DULUTH, GA - Brett Kemp's overtime winner capped a Greenville Swamp Rabbits comeback, as they scored three unanswered goals to top the Atlanta Gladiators 4-3 on Wednesday night at Gas South Arena.

Greenville came out of the gate swinging, peppering the Atlanta goal with 18 shots in the opening 20 minutes. At 6:45, Atlanta goaltender David Tendeck mishandled a coverage attempt and slipped the puck into his own net, giving Greenville's Carter Souch his sixth goal of the season.

The second period saw the Gladiators flip the first period script, as they generated the majority of the offense while outshooting the Swamp Rabbits 19-6. At 12:21, Cody Sylvester tipped a backside feed into the net for the tying goal. Later, at 19:24, Sylvester was awarded a penalty shot and scored his second of the game for the 2-1 Atlanta lead.

In the third, Reece Vitelli snapped a third Atlanta goal into Greenville net for a 3-1 score line at 5:45. Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard made a number of big saves to keep his team in the game, and Greenville responded with a Joe Gatenby goal, his fifth of the season, at 14:13. Shortly after, at 16:36, Ethan Somoza slotted a backside feed from Alex Ierullo to tie the game at 3-3.

As regulation ended, the two sides traded chances in overtime, with Bednard making a highlight reel save to deny the Gladiators the winner. Following the save, Bobby Russell snapped a cross-ice pass to Brett Kemp, who scored his 10th of the season, winning the game for Greenville.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 24-12-7-0 while the Gladiators fall to 24-14-5-1.

The Swamp Rabbits continue their road trip on Friday night, as they travel to the North Charleston Coliseum to take on the South Carolina Stingrays. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

