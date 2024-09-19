Portland Timbers Midfielder Evander Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 33

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - Portland Timbers midfielder Evander was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 33 of the 2024 MLS season.

In a crucial match against Western Conference leaders LA Galaxy, Evander scored twice and added an assist in the Timbers' 4-2 victory at Providence Park (Watch MLS Wrap-Up Discuss Evander's Performance). With his performance, Evander extended his current streak of games with a goal contribution to 10, surpassing the previous Timbers record of nine held by club legend Diego Valeri. Following Matchday 33, Evander currently leads the league in goal contributions (32) and assists (18), while ranking in the top 10 in goals (14) and key passes (74). With Evander's brace and both Jonathan Rodríguez and Felipe Mora getting on the scoresheet, the Timbers became the first club in league history to have three different players score at least 14 goals each during a single regular season. Only Inter Miami CF (67 goals, 81 assists) have scored more goals and created more assists than the Timbers (60 goals, 72 assists) ahead of Matchday 34.

The Brazilian playmaker helped opened the scoring when he hit a pinpoint cross for Jonathan Rodríguez who got on the end of it with a diving header in the 18th minute. Evander then got on the scoresheet in the 39th minute as he calmly collected the ball in the 18-yard box and volleyed home his finish for a 2-0 lead. After the Galaxy halved the deficit, the Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate pounced on a loose ball and struck his effort into the side netting for his second goal of the night and a 3-1 lead.

This is the second time Evander has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra in his career after previously doing so on Matchday 12 of 2023. The 2024 MLS All-Star joins Diego Valeri (2019-20) and Fanendo Adi (2014-15) as the only players in club history to win MLS Player of the Matchday in consecutive seasons.

The Timbers travel to Real Salt Lake on Saturday, September 21 (9:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) looking to climb up the Western Conference table and secure direct qualification to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series.

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

2024 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners

Matchday Player Club

Matchdays 1 and 2 Christian Benteke D.C. United

Matchday 3 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF

Matchday 4 Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United

Matchday 5 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF

Matchday 6 Lewis Morgan New York Red Bulls

Matchday 7 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake

Matchday 8 Raúl Ruidíaz Seattle Sounders FC

Matchday 9 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Matchday 10 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake

Matchday 11 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Matchday 12 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Matchday 13 Christian Benteke D.C. United

Matchday 14 Denis Bouanga Los Angeles Football Club

Matchday 15 Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC

Matchday 16 Luca Orellano FC Cincinnati

Matchday 17 Saba Lobjanidze Atlanta United

Matchday 18 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake

Matchday 19 Aljaž Ivačič New England Revolution

Matchday 20 Yuya Kubo FC Cincinnati

Matchday 21 Petar Musa FC Dallas

Matchday 22 Cucho Hernández Columbus Crew

Matchday 23 Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Matchday 24 Hugo Cuypers Chicago Fire FC

Matchday 25 Diego Luna Real Salt Lake

Matchday 26 Ashley Westwood Charlotte FC

Matchday 27 Tai Baribo Philadelphia Union

Matchday 28 Dániel Gazdag Philadelphia Union

Matchday 29 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF

Matchday 30 Luca Orellano FC Cincinnati

Matchday 31 Albert Rusnák Seattle Sounders FC

Matchday 32 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Matchday 33 Evander Portland Timbers

