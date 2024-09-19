'Caps set new road record as White scores in his return

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







HOUSTON, TX - In the sweltering heat of Houston, Texas, Vancouver Whitecaps FC earned a valuable 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo FC after an exhilarating end-to-end match.

The match began with Houston Dynamo FC forcing some early last-ditch defending from Whitecaps FC. Both Ranko Veselinović and Ryan Raposo made crucial interventions inside the first five minutes to deny the Dynamo the early lead.

Houston gave the 'Caps an early scare in the 10th minute, after Sebastian Kowalczyk fired home a tap-in but was flagged for offside. Ryan Gauld got the first shot on target for Whitecaps FC shortly after, getting on the end of a good passing play but firing right at Steve Clark at the edge of the box.

Fafa Picault nearly stole the lead from Houston near the 25-minute mark, being sent in behind on a counter and trying to squeeze a shot towards the far post from close angle, but Clark was equal to it.

Shortly after, Ibrahim Aliyu sprung the offside trap and looked to slot it past Yohei Takaoka but his touch was too heavy, allowing the Japanese 'keeper to gather. Whitecaps FC would continue to challenge the Dynamo for the rest of the half, defending resiliently but went into the break one-goal down after Ezequiel Ponce put away a penalty in added time of the first half.

The second half began with the 'Caps searching for the equalizer. Veselinović came to the rescue once again right at the start of the half, making an important sliding challenge in the box to deny Ponce his second of the night.

Mathías Laborda then came inches away from getting Whitecaps FC back on level terms in the 54th minute, leaping high at the back post to win a header from a Gauld cross but directing it just wide.

Soon after, Picault made a dashing run in behind the Houston defence to latch onto a long, splitting ball from Sebastian Berhalter that would have put him clean through on goal had his touch not been slightly too heavy and allowed Clark to swallow it up.

Whitecaps FC continued to turn up the heat in the second half, as Gauld tried another crack at goal with 25 minutes to go. The Scot won the ball just outside the box and tried to curl a shot from distance, but Clark saw it all the way through. Erik Sviatchenko nearly doubled the Dynamo's lead against the run of play minutes later, hammering a headed effort against the upright.

Édier Ocampo came close to making an instant impact off the bench at the 70th minute mark, finding space at the back post and nodding an effort a whisker wide of the near post.

In the end, it was the 'Caps' MLS all-time top scorer Brian White who got his team on level terms in the 73rd minute after a superb attacking move. Gauld released Picault on the left hand side of the box and the Haitian international put it on a plate for White to tap home in the six-yard box.

With a goal back, the 'Caps secured a crucial road point in the race for playoff positioning.

Whitecaps FC are back in action this Saturday, September 21 as they travel to California to face Los Angeles Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. PT. Watch live on TSN, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, or listen on CKNW.com.

They then return home to host Toronto FC in one of the biggest matches of the year, the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final on Wednesday, September 25 at 7 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

VWFC GE Appliances Player of Quality: Ranko Veselinović

Attendance: 14,282

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Scoring Summary

45'+7 - HOU - Ezequiel Ponce (penalty kick)

73' - VAN - Brian White (Fafa Picault, Ryan Gauld)

Statistics

Possession: HOU 63.6% - VAN 36.4%

Shots: HOU 10 - VAN 9

Shots on Goal: HOU 2 - VAN 4

Saves: HOU 3 - VAN 1

Fouls: HOU 13 - VAN 11

Offsides: HOU 5 - VAN 1

Corners: HOU 12 - VAN 2

Cautions

26' - VAN - Pedro Vite

37' - VAN - Yohei Takoka

38' - HOU - Erik Sviatchenko

57' - HOU - Micael

90'+4 - HOU - Amine Bassi

Houston Dynamo FC

12.Steve Clark; 25.Griffin Dorsey, 28. Erik Sviatchenko, 31.Micael, 2.Franco Escobar (5.Daniel Steres 79'); 20.Adalberto Carrasquilla (35.Brooklyn Raines 70'), 6.Artur; 27.Sebastian Kowalczyk (14.Mckinze Gaines 78'), 8.Amine Bassi, 18.Ibrahim Aliyu (15.Latif Blessing 70'), 10.Ezequiel Ponce (11.Sebastian Ferreira 84')

Substitutes not used

13.Andrew Tarbell, 3.Brad Smith, 4.Ethan Bartlow, 21.Jan Greguš

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik; 20.Andrés Cubas (13.Ralph Priso 45'); 7.Ryan Raposo (24.Brian White 60'), 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 45.Pedro Vite (8.Alessandro Schöpf 45'), 3.Sam Adekugbe (18.Édier Ocampo 70'); 25.Ryan Gauld (6.Tristan Blackmon 86'), 11.Fafa Picault

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 23.Deiber Caicedo, 28.Levonte Johnson

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.