Sounders FC Plays to 2-2 Home Draw with San Jose Earthquakes

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan vs. the San Jose Earthquakes

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (13-9-8, 47 points) drew 2-2 at home with the San Jose Earthquakes (5-21-3, 18 points) on Wednesday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Jordan Morris scored a brace for the hosts, giving him 13 regular-season goals, a single-season career high for the striker, but a late equalizer by San Jose sent each team home with a point. Brian Schmetzer's side has a week off from MLS play, returning to action on Saturday, September 28 against Houston Dynamo FC at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, EL Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Following tonight's draw, Sounders FC remains in fifth place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, level on points with fourth-place Colorado (but trailing the Rapids via tie-breaker) and two points behind third-place LAFC.

Tonight's result gives the Rave Green a run of three matches unbeaten (two wins and a draw dating back to September 7 at Columbus).

Sounders FC has four matches remaining in the regular season, and all are against Western Conference opposition (two at home, two away). The Rave Green have compiled one win and one draw in this current three-match homestand. The club next hosts Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, September 28.

Jordan Morris' goals in the 21st and 39th minutes give him 13 strikes on the year, surpassing his 2016 MLS single-season scoring high (12 tallies in the 2016 regular-season). Across all competitions the Mercer Island native has 17 goals, also a single-season best for the forward.

Tonight's match was Morris' second multi-goal league game of 2024 (June 22 vs. FC Dallas).

Morris now has seven goals vs. San Jose in MLS regular-season play, second only to Raúl Ruidíaz in Sounders FC history against the Quakes (nine goals).

Pedro de la Vega was credited with the assist on Morris' first goal, his first helper since joining Sounders FC earlier this year.

Today's draw moves Sounders FC's all-time record against San Jose to 15-15-10 in regular-season play, with San Jose retaining the Heritage Cup (the winner of the annual Seattle-San Jose series).

Since Sounders FC entered MLS in 2009, Seattle and San Jose are level in the Heritage Cup series at eight wins apiece.

Seattle is now 7-2-6 at Lumen Field in 2024.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - San Jose Earthquakes 2

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Chris Wattam

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Jair Marrufo

Attendance: 29,326

Weather: 64 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SJ - Amahl Pellegrino (Cristian Espinoza) 16'

SEA - Jordan Morris (Pedro de la Vega) 21'

SEA - Jordan Morris 39'

SJ - Paul Marie (Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza) 89'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SJ - Hernán López (caution) 20'

SJ - Cristian Espinoza (caution) 38'

SJ - Carlos Gruezo (caution) 51'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Jonathan Bell 86'); Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas (Josh Atencio 82'); Pedro da la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 63'), Albert Rusnák (Danny Leyva 82'), Paul Rothrock (Reed Baker-Whiting 63'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Nathan, Dylan Teves, Raúl Ruidíaz

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 1

San Jose Earthquakes - Daniel; Oscar Verhoeven (Paul Marie 70'), Rodrigues, Daniel Munie, Carlos Akapo; Carlos Gruezo, Niko Tsakiris (Jackson Yueill 60'); Amahl Pellegrino (Tommy Thompson 82'), Hernán López (Jeremy Ebobisse 60'), Cristian Espinoza; Ousseni Bouda (Alfredo Morales 70')

Substitutes not used: William Yarbrough, Jacob Daniel Jackson, Tanner Beason, Casey Walls

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 13

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 1

