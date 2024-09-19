CF Montréal Rallies for Draw for 2-0 Hole

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts - CF Montréal overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit, scoring two unanswered goals in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a goal by Bobby Wood and Esmir Bajraktarevic (35') then doubled his team's lead nine minutes later.

Tom Pearce scored his first regular season goal in MLS from a free kick in the 54th minute. Nathan Saliba then found the equalizer for the visitors with his first goal with CF Montréal in the 68th minute with a strike from outside the penalty area.

CF Montréal will return home to close out its three-game week against Chicago Fire FC this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

MATCH NOTES :

-CF Montréal overcame a two-goal deficit for the first time since May 31, 2023 (2-2 draw at D.C.)

-Jonathan Sirois earned his 60th MLS start. He registered four saves.

-George Campbell played his 85th game in MLS.

Post-match comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, Tom Pearce and Nathan Saliba

LAURENT COURTOIS

"In the second half, the guys came out a little more ambitious and above all, more connected. It was a great second half of resilience and fighting spirit. Nathan and Sam were impressive. Impressive in covering the gaps and compensating for the teammates, and the individual defending - yes it's true, it is a lot of weight on their shoulders, but that's the job."

TOM PEARCE

"Playoffs are the goal. Maybe it wasn't in the best form, but in the end, we are picking up a point. We came into this game confident, ready to play our own game. Everyone tries their best, whenever the players are called on, we are always ready, and we are always giving it our best."

NATHAN SALIBA

"It's an incredible feeling, it's a goal I've been waiting for a long time. I'm extremely happy that I was able to score it and that it can help the team take this important point on the road. (Tom) Pearce's first goal gave us really good momentum and we kept up the pressure to go for a second goal. We got more solid defensively, and we came back ready after halftime, to push for these 3 points."

