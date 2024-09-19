San Jose earns draw after late Paul Marie goal to keep Heritage Cup

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE - The San Jose Earthquakes drew with Seattle Sounders FC 2-2 on Wednesday night in front of 29,326 fans at Lumen Field.

The Earthquakes opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Cristian Espinoza's cross from the right wing connected with Amahl Pellegrino, who took advantage of a fortuitous bounce to knock the ball into the net for his team-leading seventh goal of the season. The hosts answered five minutes later, when a Quakes clearance ricocheted off Sounders midfielder Pedro De La Vega to forward Jordan Morris in the box, who promptly scored. Seattle took the lead in the 39th minute when a Paul Rothrock cross from the right wing found Morris in the box for his second goal of the night.

After intermission, San Jose pushed for an equalizer and got a late one when Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse fed Paul Marie for the game-tying goal in the 89th minute. Due to the Quakes' 3-2 win in March at PayPal Park and tonight's draw, the Black and Blue captured the Heritage Cup for the fourth consecutive season.

The Quakes now travel home to San Jose on Saturday, Sept. 21, to face St. Louis CITY SC as the club celebrates Filipino Heritage Night. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KNBR 1050 AM (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

The Quakes moved to 15-15-10 (47 GF, 57 GA) against Seattle Sounders FC in MLS regular-season competition, including a 7-10-5 (23 GF, 39 GA) record on the road.

San Jose is in the middle of a seven-game overall unbeaten streak against Seattle in all competitions (5-0-2) and a five-game road unbeaten streak in all competitions (3-0-2). In fact, the Quakes have not lost in Seattle since Nov. 8, 2020 - a span of five games in all competitions.

In MLS play overall, San Jose is enjoying a six-game unbeaten streak (4-0-2) and a four-game road unbeaten streak at Lumen Field (2-0-2).

Paul Marie's 89th-minute goal was his third of the season. The clutch equalizer was also the Quakes' latest goal of the 2024 MLS campaign.

The San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders FC, both founded in 1974, are celebrating their 50th anniversaries this season. During the NASL era, the Quakes record against the Sounders was 9-10-5 across 24 matches from 1974-83.

Wednesday's contest concluded the 16th edition of the Heritage Cup, an annual competition between the Earthquakes and Sounders FC based on their regular-season games. The Quakes are the reigning champions, keeping the silverware for four consecutive seasons. Since the tradition started in 2009, San Jose has possessed the trophy eight times, while Seattle has also owned it for eight.

San Jose is now 4-5-2 in MLS play when scoring first this season. They are 7-6-2 in all competitions when netting initially.

Cristian Espinoza extended his run of consecutive MLS regular-season games played to a current league-high of 104 (Oct. 2, 2021 - present). The streak is not only a Quakes record but sixth longest in MLS history, surpassing Bobby Boswell's 103 (June 19, 2013 - June 18, 2016). Luis Robles holds the league record with 183 straight appearances (Sept. 29, 2012 - May 12, 2018).

Cristian Espinoza remained a threat against Seattle. His 16th-minute and 89th-minute assist upped his MLS season total to 13 and his career total against the Sounders to six goals and six assists across 14 MLS appearances.

Cristian Espinoza's two assists also marked his 16th and 17th goal contributions in MLS play this season and 101st and 102nd overall (32g/70a). Only Chris Wondolowski (207) and Ronald Cerritos (108) have achieved this in club history.

Cristian Espinoza became the Quakes' all-time leader in games with two or more assists (9), passing Richard Mulrooney to achieve the feat.

After tonight's 89th-minute assist, Jeremy Ebobisse has a goal contribution in each of the Quakes' last three MLS games at Lumen Field (2g/1a).

Forward Amahl Pellegrino stayed hot, notching his team-leading seventh goal of the season in MLS play. It also marked his 11th goal contribution across all competitions and fifth in the last six total games.

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - 2 San Jose Earthquakes

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 - Lumen Field; Seattle

Weather: 62°F Clear

Attendance: 29,326

Match Officials:

Referee: Victor Rivas

AR1: Jeremy Hanson

AR2: Chris Wattam

4th: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Jair Marrufo

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) - Amahl Pellegrino (Cristian Espinoza) 16'

SEA (1-1) - Jordan Morris (Pedro De La Vega) 21'

SEA (2-1) - Jordan Morris (unassisted) 39'

SJ (2-2) - Paul Marie (Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza) 89'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Hernán López (caution) 20'

SJ - Cristian Espinoza (caution) 38'

SJ - Carlos Gruezo (caution) 51'

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC: Stefan Frei (C); Nouhou (Jonathan Bell 86'), Jackson Ragen, Yeimar Gomez Andrade; Cristian Roldan, Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 63'), Albert Rusnak (Danny Leyva 82'), Paul Rothrock (Reed Baker-Whiting 63'), Alex Roldan, Obed Vargas (Josh Atencio 82'), Jordan Morris.

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas (GK), Nathan, Raul Ruidiaz, Dylan Teves.

POSS.: 46.6%; SHOTS: 18; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 11; xG: 1.4

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel; Oscar Verhoeven (Paul Marie 70'), Rodrigues, Daniel Munie, Carlos Akapo; Carlos Gruezo, Niko Tsakiris (Jackson Yueill 60'), Hernán López (Jeremy Ebobisse 60'); Amahl Pellegrino (Tommy Thompson 82'), Cristian Espinoza (C), Ousseni Bouda (Alfredo Morales 70').

Substitutes not used: William Yarbrough (GK), Jacob Jackson (GK), Tanner Beason, Casey Walls.

POSS.: 53.4%; SHOTS: 10; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 13; xG: 1.5

NOTE: All stats are unofficial.

EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On the team's overall performance:

"I thought it was a really good performance. I thought we started on the front foot. I thought the first 30 minutes were really, really dynamic from us. We got an early goal. I thought we were a bit unfortunate on their goal to be honest. I have to see it again. I don't think Niko [Tsakiris] fouled them, but again, it happened and I love the response. We fought until the end, got that late equalizer. We haven't had many of those this year. I thought we kept the ball really well. I thought that we built very nicely. If they pressed us, we were able to find [Ousseni] Bouda in behind or posting up and got out. I thought our mid-block was really tight. Our shape was condensed and allowed us to counterattack at times. I'm just happy with the performance."

On how the rotation of players changed the complexion of the game:

"We did rotate some players. Carlos Akapo came back from suspension. [Ousseni] Bouda came in. Oscar [Verhoeven] at left back. ... Daniel Munie came in. He hasn't played much; he had a little hamstring strain. It was good to freshen the team up. We were able to bring in a lot of quality off the bench with [Jeremy] Ebobisse and Jackson Yueill. Paul Marie with a late goal. I thought the guys that came in really changed the game as well."

On the team coming back late to earn the point:

"We felt like we had a really good first half. Kind of felt unlucky to be down 2-1 at that point, but knew that we were going to get chances. We didn't have as many chances in the second half, but we started pushing the game in the last five to 10 minutes. Daniel made a really big save to keep us in the game. I think Jebo got the assist and Paul Marie got in. The mentality of the players just pushed the game until the end. It's a game where we played well and we could leave saying, 'Oh, hey, we played well, but we didn't get anything out of it.' No, that can't be the mentality. We had to push it, and we got a result."

On facing St. Louis CITY SC at home on Saturday:

"They're a team we haven't beaten. We played them three times. We lost three times. We're going to have a chip on our shoulder. We need to get three points at home against St. Louis. It's a team that's going to press. They are physical. We need to not just match that, we need to exceed that. And we need to get a result."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD AMAHL PELLEGRINO

On the importance of earning a point tonight:

"We go home with our points. We haven't been good enough to take these kind of points when we've been under. We have to take the positivity, because we have to build something so we can start on different terms for the next season. This season has been tough, so now it's just how we want to end this season and hopefully come on different terms next year."

On the team's response following their last match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sept. 14:

"We had a really tough away game against Vancouver. We weren't so good. I feel like we had a good talk in the dressing room. I feel that we showed something different today, more character from the team. A lot of players that got an opportunity today, and it's nice to always see the young guys play. Oscar [Verhoeven] got some minutes today, and he played well, and he will learn from this game. I feel like we responded from the last game."

"The talk we had after our game against Vancouver; we had to show some character. I felt like we came without energy at the last game and we looked a little bit helpless in that game. So to respond like this, it's always good, but I still feel that we could do better. Around 10 to 15 minutes after we scored, I feel we invited them back into the game again too easy, and we were down when we went into halftime, so that wasn't so good. It's a tough away game to play, so to get away with a point, it's at least something to look back on."

On Oscar Verhoeven's performance and potential:

"It's the second game I've started with him and I see him almost every day in practice. He's a good, talented guy that works hard. He wants to learn. So I think he has a bright future if he continues with what he's doing. I like that he's always staying after practices to work a little bit more in the gym. We have a lot of talented players, so the opportunity is there to grab it, and I feel like we have done that."

On his thoughts heading toward the end of the season:

"It's been a different kind of soccer than what I'm used to, and it has maybe taken a little bit longer to adapt to the team that I maybe wanted. But we have been too much up and down, and we haven't been consistent enough to take more points, and I feel like we have been dropping a lot of points. But we have to continue the work and to try to finish as best as possible and believe in what we are doing. It has been much better since the Leagues Cup started, so we have to continue this."

