Houston Dynamo FC Play Vancouver Whitecaps FC to 1-1 Draw

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC played Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a 1-1 draw at Shell Energy Stadium tonight, as forward Ezequiel Ponce found the back of the net for the third time this season.

The Dynamo are now undefeated in 13 of their last 15 MLS matches, while finding the back of the net 29 times over that stretch. Houston remains in the heart of playoff contention with five league games remaining this season, including two at home and two versus Western Conference opponents above the playoff line. The Dynamo are looking to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013.

Houston broke the scoreless draw in first-half stoppage time when Ponce converted a penalty kick with a powerful strike into the roof of the net for his third goal of the season. The original foul was given outside of the box, but referee Alexis Da Silva consulted video review to overturn the call to a penalty for the Dynamo.

Vancouver equalized in the 72nd minute following a cross from Fafá Picault that found Brian White in the center of the box for the goal.

Houston thought they opened scoring in the tenth minute when forward Aliyu Ibrahim cut his way into the box from the left side and slid a ball to midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk, however, Ibrahim was ruled offside when he received the original pass.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark was called into action in the 24th minute, getting low to cut off a tight angle shot from Picault, who spent two seasons with the Dynamo. The veteran shot stopper ended the night with three saves.

Ponce almost scored a second goal in the 48th minute with a right-footed shot that got blocked by the Vancouver backline near the six-yard box.

Clark stepped up again in the 65th minute, diving to his right to quell the danger of a Ryan Gauld shot.

Defender Griffin Dorsey whipped the ball into the box, finding defender Erik Sviatchenko for a header that hit the crossbar in the 68th minute.

The Dynamo will wrap the week with a trip to the state capital to face in-state rivals Austin FC on Saturday, Sept. 21.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (12-8-9, 45 pts.) 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC (13-8-7, 46 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 29

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 14,282

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 1 0 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0 1 1

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 3 (penalty kick) 45+7'

VAN: Brian White 13 (Fafa Picault 5) 73'

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark (C); Franco Escobar (Daniel Steres 79'), Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko, Micael, Artur; Amine Bassi, Ibrahim Aliyu (Latif Blessing 70'), Coco Carrasquilla (Brooklyn Raines 70'); Sebastian Kowalczyk (McKinze Gaines 79'), Ezequiel Ponce (Sebastian Ferreira 83')

Unused substitutes: Brad Smith, Ethan Bartlow, Andrew Tarbell, McKinze Gaines, Latif Blessing, Jan Gregus

Total shots: 9 (Ezequiel Ponce 3); Shots on goal: 1 (Ezequiel Ponce); Fouls: 13 (Amine Bassi 3); Offside: 5 (Amine Bassi 2); Corner kicks: 13; Saves: 3 (Steve Clark)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Yohei Takaoka; Bjørn Utvik, Ranko Veselinovic, Mathías Laborda, Andrés Cubas (Ralph Priso 46'), Sam Adekugbe (Edier Ocampo 70'); Ryan Raposo (Brian White 60'), Pedro Vite (Alessandro Schopf 46'), Sebastian Berhalter; Fafá Picault, Ryan Gauld (C) (Tristan Blackmon 87')

Unused substitutes: Belal Halbouni, Deiber Caicedo, Levonte Johnson, Issac Boehmer

Total shots: 9 (Mathías Laborda 3); Shots on goal: 4 (Ryan Gauld 2); Fouls: 11 (Pedro Vite 3); Offside: 1 (Bjørn Utvik); Corner kicks: 2; Saves: 0

DISCIPLINE:

VAN: Pedro Vite (caution; foul) 26'

VAN: Yohei Takaoka (time wasting) 37'

HOU: Erik Sviatchenko (caution; foul) 38'

HOU: Micael (caution; foul) 57'

HOU: Amine Bassi (caution; foul) 90+4'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant: Cameron Blanchard

Assistant: Mike Nickerson

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Weather: 90 degrees, clear skies

