Austin FC Draws 1-1 with LAFC

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA - Austin FC drew 1-1 with LAFC Wednesday night away at BMO Stadium. Summer signing Oleksandr Svatok made his MLS debut in the match.

Both sides had chances in an even first half. Brad Stuver made a key save in the 24th minute to prevent Olivier Giroud from giving the home side the lead. In the final minute of the first half, Osman Bukari tallied his first MLS assist after winning the ball in a dangerous area and setting up Jáder Obrian in the middle of the box. Obrian's goal was his team-high sixth of the season.

Austin had more chances in the second half, but ultimately LAFC's David Martínez found the equalizer in the 62nd minute. Neither side was able to break the tie in the final half hour and the teams shared the points.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ATX (1-0) - Jáder Obrian (Assisted by Osman Bukari) 45+2' LAFC (1-1) - David Martínez (Assisted by Ryan Hollingshead, second assist by Eduard Atuesta) 62'

Media Assets Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC) Box Score - Austin FC vs. LAFC | September 18, 2024 Match Highlights (credit Apple TV) Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.

Match Information Venue: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA) Weather: Party Cloudy, 64 degrees Referee: Allen Chapman Assistant Referee 1: Chris Elliott Assistant Referee 2: Diego Blas Fourth Official: Joe Dickerson VAR: Ismail Elfath AVAR: TJ Zablocki Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match Austin FC will play its 15th home match and 30th match overall of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2024

