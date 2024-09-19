LA Galaxy Hosts Kick Childhood Cancer Boot-Making Lab with Young Cancer Patients at Dignity Health Sports Park
September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
Los Angeles - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month internationally. The LA Galaxy, in partnership with adidas, hosted pediatric cancer patients from the Jessie Rees Foundation for the second annual Kick Childhood Cancer Boot Making Lab at Dignity Health Sports Park. This event is part of Major League Soccer's (MLS) 11th annual Kick Childhood Cancer (KCC) campaign, aimed at raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.
During the lab, young patients teamed up with Galaxy players and coaches to decorate special boots and shoes. These unique designs will be worn by the players in training and during the official KCC match on Saturday, Sept. 21. The decorated boots will be auctioned off after the match, with proceeds supporting the Jessie Rees Foundation.
Participants will also attend the KCC match, where they will see their designs on the field and be honored as "Heroes of the Match" during halftime. They will even take part in a "Mascot Scramble," playing a mini soccer game with mascots from various Los Angeles sports teams. Expected mascots in attendance include Bailey from the LA Kings, Tommy Trojan from USC, and many more.
Throughout the month, MLS WORKS - the League's social responsibility platform - and all clubs unite to drive awareness of the campaign through in-stadium activations, League social and digital channels, and content on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Highlighted by the internationally recognized gold color for childhood cancer, MLS Kick Childhood Cancer matches will feature:
A commemorative edition adidas 2024 MLS WORKS Kick Childhood Cancer Official Match Ball will be used in match play
2024 Kick Childhood Cancer adidas pre-match tops will be worn by players during pregame and warmups on game day as well as on the bench, sidelines, and during training and in community outreach efforts
Gold corner flags, goal nets, and captain's armbands
Gold ribbon jersey patches
Fans can purchase the 2024 MLS Kick Childhood Cancer adidas pre-match top on MLSstore.com. All royalties from the sales of the commemorative tops (through December 31, 2024) will be donated to Children's Oncology Group (COG). Fans may also donate directly to COG.
