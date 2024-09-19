Hometown Hero: Brandt Bronico Is Making his Dreams a Reality

Since their inaugural season, Charlotte FC has been through a whirlwind of changes-new managers, a state-of-the-art facility, and fresh faces in the locker room. Yet through it all, there's been one constant: Brandt Bronico.

A Carolina boy through and through, Bronico grew up with big dreams of making it to Major League Soccer (MLS) but never really thought he'd have the chance to play for a team in his home state. Certainly, he didn't imagine he'd be the first player to rack up 100 appearances for a team that, back then, didn't even exist. When that dream became reality, the idea of achieving that milestone was an emotional one for him.

"It's extremely special for me," said Bronico while trying to hold back tears. "Something that I could literally get emotional about because you never thought something like this would happen. You just go out there and work, wish, and pray for these kinds of things in your career.

"So, it's super special for me and my family, especially because it's our hometown club. They're so close, so we can all share these moments together."

Of the players who suited up for the club's inaugural 2022 season, only six remain: Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks, Jaylin Lindsey, Ben Bender, Karol Świderski, and, of course, Bronico himself. But out of that core, he stands alone as the longest-serving player. Signed in December of 2020, he was only the second player ever to join the club. From the moment Charlotte FC was announced, Bronico knew he had to play for his hometown team.

Over the years, he's seen it all. The growing pains, the triumphs, the steady evolution of a team still finding its identity.

"It's been really nice to see the steps we've taken as a club forward from inception up to now," Bronico said. "Rome wasn't built in a day. Everything's a process; it takes time to build something great, you know?

"But I think that's what the people here have done. They've taken the necessary steps to make this club better each and every year."

In a squad packed with talent, Bronico is known as the workhorse, the guy who gives everything on the pitch every single game. Even Head Coach Dean Smith, a man who's worked with some of the best Premier League players, described Bronico as the fittest player he's ever coached. That kind of praise doesn't come easy, but for Bronico, it's all about mindset and grit. He's the guy who shows up and works harder than anyone else, no matter what.

Over the last three seasons, Bronico has clocked in a whopping 7,850 minutes across all competitions for Charlotte FC. All this while navigating the challenges of playing under three different head coaches. That kind of longevity and consistency is a testament to his tenacity.

At the beginning of the season, Bronico faced an injury that threatened his place in the starting lineup. For some, that would have been a crushing blow. For Bronico? It was just another obstacle to overcome. His mentality has always been his secret weapon.

"The two biggest things for me are always attitude and effort," said Bronico. "You can always control those two things no matter what's happening around you.

"So, I always make sure that I have the best attitude and that I always give my best no matter what. Those two are my foundation."

Effort is vital, sure, but at the end of the day, no amount of hustle will save you if you can't adapt. That's where Bronico's versatility shines. Not only is he willing to grind it out, but he's coachable and quick to pick up on what each new head coach needs from him. It's this adaptability that has made him a key player, regardless of the system.

In the end, it's more than personal pride that drives Bronico - it's about representing his city. Every time he pulls on the Charlotte FC kit, he's not just playing for himself; he's playing for the community that raised him.

"It just means a lot to me. I think the club just means a little more to me, as I call this place home. I always want to invest everything I have and give everything I have for Charlotte FC."

This season, more than anything, Bronico wants to give the people of Charlotte something to cheer about. He remembers the energy that pulsed through the city during the Carolina Panthers' 2015 season and longs to recreate that magic with Charlotte FC.

"Giving fans something to celebrate about would be so special to me," said Bronico. "They always support and pour so much into us, so rewarding them with a home playoff game would be amazing."

After spending time with Bronico, it's impossible not to feel how deeply connected he is to the club, the city, and the people around him. Whether he ends up running for mayor of Charlotte someday or not, one thing's for sure - he's a fixture in this community, on and off the field. In true "grindset" fashion, BB13 is already eyeing the next 100 appearances.

"To have 100 caps for the club that I love so much, and I pour so much of myself into, along with the community, man, it's special, but I want 100 more now."

