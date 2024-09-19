Yuya Kubo Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33, the league announced Thursday.

Kubo earned his fourth career spot on the Team of the Matchday, his third this season, following his performance in Wednesday night's 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC. Kubo opened the scoring and provided the assist on Luca Orellano's game-winning goal.

Kubo's 34th minute goal was his 10th of the season, making him the first Japanese-born player in MLS history to score at least 10 goals in a single regular season. Then in first-half stoppage time, Kubo's impressive backheeled ball to Orellano was his first game-winning assist of the season. The performance marked his first MLS match with a goal and an assist.

On Wednesday night, Kubo made his 150th appearance for the Orange and Blue, becoming the first player in club history to reach the milestone.

Kubo's weekly Team of the Matchday honors is the 31st recognition for an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the weekly team this season. A full list of 2024 FC Cincinnati matchday honors:

2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Luciano Acosta (3, 5, 6-Bench, 10, 11, 12-Bench, 13, 14-Bench, 15, 20, 21, 25)

- Miles Robinson (3, 5-Bench, 14)

- Matt Miazga (6)

- DeAndre Yedlin (7-Bench)

- Corey Baird (11-Bench)

- Kevin Kelsy (14-Bench)

- Luca Orellano (16, 21, 23, 25-Bench, 30)

- Yuya Kubo (20, 25-Bench, 33)

- Pavel Bucha (24)

2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Coach Recognitions

- Pat Noonan (13, 16, 25)

The full team for Matchday 33 is listed below.

2024 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 33)

F: Anderson Julio (RSL), Alan Pulido (SKC), Jordan Morris (SEA)

M: Evander (POR), Erik Thommy (SKC), Yuya Kubo (CIN), Facundo Torres (ORL)

D: Pedro Amador (ATL), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Andrés Herrera (CLB)

GK: Andrew Rick (PHI)

Coach: Phil Neville (POR)

Bench: Brad Stuver (ATX), Ranko Veselinović (VAN), Nathan Saliba (MTL), Carles Gil (NE), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), David Martínez (LAFC), Jonathan Rodríguez (POR), Cucho Hernández (CLB), Tai Baribo (PHI)

FC Cincinnati are back on the road Saturday, Sept. 21 at Nashville SC. The match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will air over the radio locally on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 97.7 FM.

The Orange and Blue return to TQL Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28 against LAFC for Noche Latina. Limited tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK).

