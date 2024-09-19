Yuya Kubo Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33
September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33, the league announced Thursday.
Kubo earned his fourth career spot on the Team of the Matchday, his third this season, following his performance in Wednesday night's 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC. Kubo opened the scoring and provided the assist on Luca Orellano's game-winning goal.
Kubo's 34th minute goal was his 10th of the season, making him the first Japanese-born player in MLS history to score at least 10 goals in a single regular season. Then in first-half stoppage time, Kubo's impressive backheeled ball to Orellano was his first game-winning assist of the season. The performance marked his first MLS match with a goal and an assist.
On Wednesday night, Kubo made his 150th appearance for the Orange and Blue, becoming the first player in club history to reach the milestone.
Kubo's weekly Team of the Matchday honors is the 31st recognition for an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the weekly team this season. A full list of 2024 FC Cincinnati matchday honors:
2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions
- Luciano Acosta (3, 5, 6-Bench, 10, 11, 12-Bench, 13, 14-Bench, 15, 20, 21, 25)
- Miles Robinson (3, 5-Bench, 14)
- Matt Miazga (6)
- DeAndre Yedlin (7-Bench)
- Corey Baird (11-Bench)
- Kevin Kelsy (14-Bench)
- Luca Orellano (16, 21, 23, 25-Bench, 30)
- Yuya Kubo (20, 25-Bench, 33)
- Pavel Bucha (24)
2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Coach Recognitions
- Pat Noonan (13, 16, 25)
The full team for Matchday 33 is listed below.
2024 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 33)
F: Anderson Julio (RSL), Alan Pulido (SKC), Jordan Morris (SEA)
M: Evander (POR), Erik Thommy (SKC), Yuya Kubo (CIN), Facundo Torres (ORL)
D: Pedro Amador (ATL), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Andrés Herrera (CLB)
GK: Andrew Rick (PHI)
Coach: Phil Neville (POR)
Bench: Brad Stuver (ATX), Ranko Veselinović (VAN), Nathan Saliba (MTL), Carles Gil (NE), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), David Martínez (LAFC), Jonathan Rodríguez (POR), Cucho Hernández (CLB), Tai Baribo (PHI)
FC Cincinnati are back on the road Saturday, Sept. 21 at Nashville SC. The match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will air over the radio locally on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 97.7 FM.
The Orange and Blue return to TQL Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28 against LAFC for Noche Latina. Limited tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2024
- LA Galaxy Hosts Kick Childhood Cancer Boot-Making Lab with Young Cancer Patients at Dignity Health Sports Park - LA Galaxy
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: September 19, 2024 - New England Revolution
- Portland Timbers Midfielder Evander Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 33 - Portland Timbers
- Hometown Hero: Brandt Bronico Is Making his Dreams a Reality - Charlotte FC
- Yuya Kubo Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33 - FC Cincinnati
- Phil Neville Named MLS Coach of the Matchday, Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33 - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Turn in a Gritty, Defensive Performance in Preview of What Playoff Soccer Could Look Like - FC Cincinnati
- Five Points: Frustration - New York City FC
- San Jose earns draw after late Paul Marie goal to keep Heritage Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Fall 4-2 on the Road to Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Plays to 1-1 Draw with Austin FC - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Take Down First Place LA Galaxy with 4-2 Victory at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Plays to 2-2 Home Draw with San Jose Earthquakes - Seattle Sounders FC
- Austin FC Draws 1-1 with LAFC - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Suffers 3-2 Defeat to Real Salt Lake - FC Dallas
- Cannon Makes Rapids Debut, Edwards Opens MLS Account in Road Loss to Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting Records 4-1 Victory over Colorado - Sporting Kansas City
- Chicago Fire Falls 1-0 to Nashville SC at GEODIS Park - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Play Vancouver Whitecaps FC to 1-1 Draw - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Falls 2-1 at Home against FC Cincinnati - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Rallies for Draw for 2-0 Hole - Club de Foot Montreal
- Carles Gil records multi-assist performance to match Steve Ralston's club record 73 assists - New England Revolution
- 'Caps set new road record as White scores in his return - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Yuya Kubo Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33
- FC Cincinnati Turn in a Gritty, Defensive Performance in Preview of What Playoff Soccer Could Look Like
- FC Cincinnati Follow North Star to Victory, Take Down Loons 2-1
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Visit with Minnesota United FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC