Nashville SC Hosts FC Cincinnati as Boys in Gold Look to Extend Win Streak

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After picking up consecutive wins for the first time since June 22, the Boys in Gold return to GEODIS Park for a matchup against rival FC Cincinnati in the chase for a playoff spot.

Key Storylines

1. Back to Winning Ways - Nashville SC has picked up two back-to-back wins against Atlanta United and the Chicago Fire, two results that have propelled the Boys in Gold to only one point behind the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. With five matches left, Nashville will be making a push to qualify for the playoffs.

2. Last Time Out - Nashville defeated FC Cincinnati 2-0 on May 29 at TQL Stadium. Jack Maher and Jacob Shaffelburg supplied the goals.

3. The Final Stretch of Regular Season - After Saturday's matchup against Cincinnati, the Boys in Gold have four more matches to see out the season. Those matches include New England on the road, D.C. United at home, NYCFC on the road, and Chicago Fire on the road.

Fan Appreciation Night - NSH vs CIN

Saturday, Sep. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park

Nashville SC faces FC Cincinnati

Opposition Player to Watch

Luciano Acosta is one of the most dangerous players on the attack in MLS. His 18 assists leads MLS, and he has 11 goals this season as well. The Boys will know to keep an eye on the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 32

Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7:30 p.m. CT

GEODIS Park | Nashville, TN

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

