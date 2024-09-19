Chicago Fire Falls 1-0 to Nashville SC at GEODIS Park

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville, Tenn. - Chicago Fire FC (7-15-8, 29 points) fell 1-0 to Nashville SC (8-13-8, 32 points) on Wednesday night at GEODIS Park. With four matches remaining in the 2024 MLS regular season, Chicago remains four points below the playoff line.

Nashville struck first in an important match for both squads, as they entered the game tied with 29 points each. In the 19th minute, Sam Surridge connected with a pass from Hany Mukhtar to score the lone goal of the match.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago next travels to face CF Montréal on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Stade Saputo Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass, and transmitted locally in Spanish on WRTO 1200 AM and in English on wlsam.com.

Notes:

The Chicago Fire now have an all-time record of 1-3-2 against Nashville SC. Chicago will close out the 2024 regular season against the Tennessee-based side on Decision Day 2024 at Soldier Field on Oct. 19.

With 29 starts in 2024, goalkeeper Chris Brady is one start away from tying his single-season career high. The Naperville native recorded a stop to add to his season total of 96 saves. Brady is now four saves away from becoming the sixth goalkeeper in Fire history to record over 100 saves in a single season.

Midfielder Fabian Herbers now sits at 149 appearances with the Men in Red. Currently the longest-tenured player on the roster, Herbers is one appearance away from becoming the 13th player in Club history to reach 150 or more.

Defenders Rafael Czichos (leg), Chase Gasper (leg), Andrew Gutman (leg) and Carlos Terán (leg) were unavailable for today's match. Forward Hugo Cuypers was also unavailable for today's match due to an excused absence. Cuypers and his wife Pauline recently welcomed a new addition to their family with the birth of their son.

Box Score:

Nashville SC 1:0 Chicago Fire FC

Goals:

NSH - Surridge (9) (Mukhtar, 8) (WATCH) 19'

Discipline:

NSH - Godoy (Yellow Card) 21'

NSH - Lovitz (Yellow Card) 26'

CHI - Omsberg (Yellow Card) 64'

NSH - Yazbek (Yellow Card) 85'

NSH - Ajago (Yellow Card) 85'

NSH - Willis (Yellow Card) 90+1'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Souquet (Reynolds, 69'), D Salquist, D Omsberg (Dean, 80'), M Lassiter (Mueller, 69'), M Herbers, M Acosta (Gutiérrez, 46), M Giménez (capt.), M Haile-Selassie, F Barlow (Arigoni, 46'), F Koutsias

Subs not used: GK Richey, D Pineda, M Casas Jr., M Navarro

Nashville SC: GK Willis, D Lovitz, D Maher, D Moore, Zimmerman (capt.), M Mukhtar (Ajago, 76'), M Bunbury (Pérez, 63'), M Muyl (Bauer, 88'), M Godoy (Yazbek, 63'), M Anunga (Davis, 76'), F Surridge

Subs not used: GK Panicco, D Gaines, D Kallman, M Yearwood

Stats Summary: NSH / CHI

Shots: 5 / 10

Shots on Goal: 2 / 3

Saves: 3 / 1

Passing Accuracy: 89.2% / 93%

Corners: 1 / 2

Fouls: 11 / 15

Offsides: 2 / 0

Possession: 41.7% / 58.3%

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Ryan Graves, Christian Clerc

Fourth Official: Filip Dujic

VAR: Alejandro Mariscal

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

