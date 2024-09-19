Chicago Fire Falls 1-0 to Nashville SC at GEODIS Park
September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
Nashville, Tenn. - Chicago Fire FC (7-15-8, 29 points) fell 1-0 to Nashville SC (8-13-8, 32 points) on Wednesday night at GEODIS Park. With four matches remaining in the 2024 MLS regular season, Chicago remains four points below the playoff line.
Nashville struck first in an important match for both squads, as they entered the game tied with 29 points each. In the 19th minute, Sam Surridge connected with a pass from Hany Mukhtar to score the lone goal of the match.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago next travels to face CF Montréal on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Stade Saputo Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass, and transmitted locally in Spanish on WRTO 1200 AM and in English on wlsam.com.
Notes:
The Chicago Fire now have an all-time record of 1-3-2 against Nashville SC. Chicago will close out the 2024 regular season against the Tennessee-based side on Decision Day 2024 at Soldier Field on Oct. 19.
With 29 starts in 2024, goalkeeper Chris Brady is one start away from tying his single-season career high. The Naperville native recorded a stop to add to his season total of 96 saves. Brady is now four saves away from becoming the sixth goalkeeper in Fire history to record over 100 saves in a single season.
Midfielder Fabian Herbers now sits at 149 appearances with the Men in Red. Currently the longest-tenured player on the roster, Herbers is one appearance away from becoming the 13th player in Club history to reach 150 or more.
Defenders Rafael Czichos (leg), Chase Gasper (leg), Andrew Gutman (leg) and Carlos Terán (leg) were unavailable for today's match. Forward Hugo Cuypers was also unavailable for today's match due to an excused absence. Cuypers and his wife Pauline recently welcomed a new addition to their family with the birth of their son.
Social: Twitter - @chicagofire, @vamosfire (Hashtags: #CF97 #VamosFire) | Instagram - @chicagofire | Facebook
Box Score:
Nashville SC 1:0 Chicago Fire FC
Goals:
NSH - Surridge (9) (Mukhtar, 8) (WATCH) 19'
Discipline:
NSH - Godoy (Yellow Card) 21'
NSH - Lovitz (Yellow Card) 26'
CHI - Omsberg (Yellow Card) 64'
NSH - Yazbek (Yellow Card) 85'
NSH - Ajago (Yellow Card) 85'
NSH - Willis (Yellow Card) 90+1'
Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Souquet (Reynolds, 69'), D Salquist, D Omsberg (Dean, 80'), M Lassiter (Mueller, 69'), M Herbers, M Acosta (Gutiérrez, 46), M Giménez (capt.), M Haile-Selassie, F Barlow (Arigoni, 46'), F Koutsias
Subs not used: GK Richey, D Pineda, M Casas Jr., M Navarro
Nashville SC: GK Willis, D Lovitz, D Maher, D Moore, Zimmerman (capt.), M Mukhtar (Ajago, 76'), M Bunbury (Pérez, 63'), M Muyl (Bauer, 88'), M Godoy (Yazbek, 63'), M Anunga (Davis, 76'), F Surridge
Subs not used: GK Panicco, D Gaines, D Kallman, M Yearwood
Stats Summary: NSH / CHI
Shots: 5 / 10
Shots on Goal: 2 / 3
Saves: 3 / 1
Passing Accuracy: 89.2% / 93%
Corners: 1 / 2
Fouls: 11 / 15
Offsides: 2 / 0
Possession: 41.7% / 58.3%
Referee: Rubiel Vazquez
Assistant Referees: Ryan Graves, Christian Clerc
Fourth Official: Filip Dujic
VAR: Alejandro Mariscal
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2024
- San Jose earns draw after late Paul Marie goal to keep Heritage Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Fall 4-2 on the Road to Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Plays to 1-1 Draw with Austin FC - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Take Down First Place LA Galaxy with 4-2 Victory at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Plays to 2-2 Home Draw with San Jose Earthquakes - Seattle Sounders FC
- Austin FC Draws 1-1 with LAFC - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Suffers 3-2 Defeat to Real Salt Lake - FC Dallas
- Cannon Makes Rapids Debut, Edwards Opens MLS Account in Road Loss to Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting Records 4-1 Victory over Colorado - Sporting Kansas City
- Chicago Fire Falls 1-0 to Nashville SC at GEODIS Park - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Play Vancouver Whitecaps FC to 1-1 Draw - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Falls 2-1 at Home against FC Cincinnati - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Rallies for Draw for 2-0 Hole - Club de Foot Montreal
- Carles Gil records multi-assist performance to match Steve Ralston's club record 73 assists - New England Revolution
- 'Caps set new road record as White scores in his return - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire Falls 1-0 to Nashville SC at GEODIS Park
- Brian Gutiérrez Included Among Top 25 Most Popular Major League Soccer Jerseys of 2024
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Chicago Fire Defeats New York Red Bulls 2-1 at Soldier Field
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake