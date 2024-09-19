Cannon Makes Rapids Debut, Edwards Opens MLS Account in Road Loss to Sporting KC

The Colorado Rapids (14-10-5, 49 pts.) suffered their first regular-season loss to Sporting Kansas City (8-15-7, 31 pts.) since May 2022, and their first loss in league play since July 17, 2024. Michael Edwards' first MLS goal was the lone score for the Rapids as they turn their focus to Saturday at home against Toronto FC.

With the Rapids looking to secure a spot in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and Kansas City attempting to keep their postseason hopes alive, there was all to play for on a beautiful Wednesday night in Kansas City. Colorado had won the first meeting against SKC in July and came to town eyeing the regular-season sweep.

The pace of play to start the match was slow, with both sides looking to gain their footing early on. The Rapids created chances through maintained possession, but the home side would strike first eight minutes in.

Following an attacking push, a cross from Kansas City led to Alan Pulido finding himself with the ball at the top of the eighteen. The forward then took a shot across his body into the lower left corner of the net to put his side up 1-0.

Colorado would threaten to strike back during the remainder of the first half but were unable to find an equalizer. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen stood strong in net to limit the damage as the two sides went into the halftime break with the same 1-0 scoreline.

Following the break, Kansas City would grab an early goal yet again. Four minutes in, Pulido netted his second goal of the match to double the lead.

The home side would grab a third in the 69th minute. Erik Thommy placed a shot into the bottom right corner for the three-goal lead with around 20 minutes to go.

The Rapids would grab one back six minutes later in the 75th minute. After a corner kick, captain Keegan Rosenberry sent in a cross that found the feet of Edwards, who tapped it home for Colorado's first of the night.

The goal was Edwards' first of his MLS career in his third career start. Rosenberry logged his first assist of the season on the goal.

Kansas City would round out the match's scoring in the 82nd minute, when Thommy found the back of the net for his second of the night.

Reggie Cannon made his first appearance since signing with the club last week. The defender logged 15 minutes in the match after being subbed on in the 75th minute.

Head Coach Chris Armas shared a positive outlook despite the result: "We put ourselves in a good spot for the playoff push. We're probably a win or two away from the playoffs. We get home and regroup quickly and get right back where we've been all year."

The Rapids return home for a matchup with Toronto FC on Saturday, September 21. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Good's Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

