Carles Gil records multi-assist performance to match Steve Ralston's club record 73 assists

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (8-16-4; 28 pts.) played CF Montreal (7-12-10; 31 pts.) to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium. Bobby Wood and Esmir Bajraktarevic provided the scoring for New England, with both goals coming before halftime. Carles Gil registered assists on both tallies, giving the captain 10 helpers on the season and 73 for his MLS regular season career, moving him into a tie with Steve Ralston for the club's assist record.

New England took the lead in the 24th minute, as Wood received a touch pass at the top of the box from Peyton Miller before uncorking a rocket into the top-left corner. The goal was Wood's third of the campaign, all coming against Montreal. Miller registered his first MLS helper on the goal, becoming the eighth-youngest player in MLS history to record an assist.

Gil set up the second Revolution goal 11 minutes later, feeding Bajraktarević who dribbled to his left and laced a shot past a diving Jonathan Sirois. The goal was Bajraktarević's third strike of the MLS campaign, a career high for the teenager. Gil's second assist of the game gives him double-digit helpers for the fifth time in his six MLS seasons, and the fourth year in a row.

Montreal leveled the match with a pair of goals 14 minutes apart in the second half. Tom Pearce curled in a free kick from 25 yards out to cut the deficit in half, before Nathan Saliba equalized in the 68th minute, firing a shot into the top-left corner from the top of the box.

New England is right back into action this Saturday, September 21 on the road at Charlotte FC. The early 4:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Carles Gil tallied two assists to tie Steve Ralston (73) for the most assists in Revolution club history (MLS regular season).

Gil, who has now found the scoresheet in seven of his last nine league appearances, has notched 10-or-more assists in all five of his complete seasons with the club, excluding only the shortened 2020 season.

Bobby Wood tallied the opening goal of the match, his third MLS goal of the season, all coming against Montreal.

Esmir Bajraktarević made his 25th MLS start, scoring his third goal of the regular season. The Homegrown player now has five goals and seven assists in all competitions in 2024, including Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.

Peyton Miller recorded his first MLS assist on the opening goal. At 16 years and 315 days, Miller is the eighth-youngest player in MLS history to record his first career regular-season assist.

Alhassan Yusuf appeared off the bench for the second straight match, marking his Gillette Stadium debut.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #28

MLS Matchday #33

New England Revolution vs. CF Montreal

September 18, 2024 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

2

Referee: Elijio Arreguin

Assistant Referee: Jose Da Silva

Assistant Referee: Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Jon Freemon

Video Asst. Referee: Edvin Jurisevic

Assistant VAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 68 degrees and cloudy

Attendance: 18,019

2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Bobby Wood 3 (Peyton Miller 1, Carles Gil 9) 24'

NE - Esmir Bajraktarević 3 (Carles Gil 10) 36'

MTL - Tom Pearce 1 (Unassisted) 54'

MTL - Nathan Saliba 1 (George Cambell 2) 68'

Misconduct Summary:

MTL - Tom Pearce (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 50'

MTL - Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 73'

NE - Peyton Miller (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 80'

NE - Ema Boateng (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 86'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Peyton Miller, Xavier Arreaga, Dave Romney, Nick Lima; Mark-Anthony Kaye (Ian Harkes 82'), Matt Polster (Alhassan Yusuf 67'), Carles Gil ©; Esmir Bajraktarević (Nacho Gil 82'), Luca Langoni (Emmanuel Boateng 71'), Bobby Wood (Giacomo Vrioni 71')

Substitutes Not Used: Earl Edwards Jr., Tim Parker, Andrew Farrell, Dylan Borrero

CF Montréal: Jonathan Sirois; Fernando Alvarez, George Campbell, Gabriele Carbo, Dawid Bugai (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 62'), Tom Pearce (Raheem Edwards 78'); Samuel Piette ©, Kwadwo Opoku (Dominic Iankov 62'), Nathan Saliba; Matias Coccaro (Josef Martinez 84'), Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (Caden Clark 62')

Substitutes Not Used: Sebastian Breza, Bryce Duke, Sunusi Ibrahim, Alessandro Biello

