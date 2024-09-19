New England Revolution Academy Highlights: September 19, 2024

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - All five Revolution Academy teams were in action against IFA last weekend, with the U-16s, U-14s, and U-13s collecting victories on the road.

The U-18s fell to IFA, 2-1, on Saturday, with Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) scoring New England's lone goal, while the U-16s earned a 2-0 shutout victory. Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) and Judah Siqueira (2009 - South Easton, Mass.) both tallied in the match, with goalkeepers Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) and Reinner Fidelis (2009 - Peabody, Mass) each posting 45-minute shifts to help secure the clean sheet.

U-15's forward Roman Woolfolk netted his first goal of the season in New England's 2-1 loss to IFA on Saturday. Also in MLS NEXT action, the U-14s defeated IFA, 5-2, with three forwards each registering goal-and-assist performances. Musah Aduma (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) recorded a hattrick, while Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Springfield, Mass.) and Jason Kamerzal-Smith (2011 - Arlington, Mass.) both tallied in the match.

The U-13s closed out the weekend with a 6-2 victory over IFA, as Marlito Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) led the attack with three goals on the day. Quijada was joined by Enrique Rosado (2012 - Manchester, Conn.), Vikram Chitnis (2012 - Providence, R.I.), and Asher Cotter (2012 - Arlington, Mass.), who all contributed to the scoring in Saturday's matinee.

All five Revolution Academy teams hit the road this weekend, traveling to Boston Bolts on Saturday. On Sunday, the U-18s and U-16s will play against FC Westchester on the road, while the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s host FA Euro at home. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. IFA U-18s

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Union Point Sports Complex

New England Revolution 1, IFA 2

Scoring Summary:

IFA - 13'

IFA - 23'

NE - Cristiano Carlos 45'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas, Sheridan McNish (Tommy Tsouros 46'), Josh Partal (Gershom Matimano 46'), Aidan Reilly; Edwin Flores (Raphael Alves 46'), Bryan Norena, Giuseppe Ciampa (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 80'); Robert Nichols III, Cliff-Grova Rwabira, Cristiano Carlos (Eric Martinez 65').

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis, Alvin Depina.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. IFA U-16s

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Union Point Sports Complex

New England Revolution 2, IFA 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Brandon Velez (Isaiah Claverie) 15'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Ivan Villalobos Lopez) 28'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth (Reinner Fidelis 46'); Jonathan Cante, Alex Glassman (Edon Zharku 46'), Kauan De Campos, Aarin Prajapati; Levi Katsell, Isaiah Claverie (Bayron Morales-Vega 63'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Brian Brooks 74'); Brandon Velez (Kaleb De Oliveira 63'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Chris Scott 90'), Judah Siqueira (Lucas Aquino 72').

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. IFA U-15s

Sunday, September 14, 2024 - Union Point Sports Complex

New England Revolution 1, IFA 2

Scoring Summary:

IFA - 4'

IFA - 25'

NE - Roman Woolfolk 67'

Revolution U-15s: Mason Yang; Braeden Anderson, Alex Lewis (Dalu Nqazojie 40'), Makai Harr, Tobin Farmer; Frankie Caruso (Andrew Hsu 40'), Logan Azar, Davi Pereira (Roman Woolfolk 40'); Lucas Pereira (Alex Gomes 52'), Shifaq Fazi (Jude Chisholm 52'), Rikelme de Almeida (Alejandro Garza 40').

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. IFA U-14s

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Union Point Sports Complex

New England Revolution 5, IFA 2

Scoring Summary:

IFA - 14'

NE - Landon Ho Sang 23'

IFA - 30'

NE - Musah Adamu (Landon Ho Sang) 30'

NE - Musah Adamu (Jason Kamerzal-Smith) 35'

NE - Musah Adamu 70'

NE - Jason Kamerzal-Smith (Musah Adamu) 78'

Revolution U-14s: Zach LaPierre; John Munko, Asher Bremser, Vaughn Scholz, Jason Kamerzal-Smith; Kai Nielsen, Brennan McWeeney, Boston Kahoalii; Landon Ho Sang, Musah Adamu, Rico Janairo.

Substitutes Used: Charles Wallace, Thierry Maurer, Hans Mertens, Jeremiah Moyano, Navayush Gurung, Arthur Bernardino.

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. IFA U-13s

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Union Point Sports Complex

New England Revolution 6, IFA 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Marlito Quijada (Jayden Lefter) 15'

NE - Marlito Quijada (Drake Roberts) 30'

NE - Marlito Quijada (Enrique Rosado) 47'

NE - Enrique Rosado (Darragh Nugent) 50'

NE - Vikram Chitnis (Jayden Lefter) 55'

IFA - 60'

IFA - 65'

NE - Asher Cotter 65'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Ayden Gomez, Enrique Rosado, Vikram Chitnis, Juju Gomez; Darragh Nugent, Luca Cicione, Marlito Quijada; Nolan Nairn, Drake Roberts, Jayden Lefter.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.