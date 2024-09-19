Phil Neville Named MLS Coach of the Matchday, Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33

September 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers head coach Phil Neville has been named the MLS Coach of the Matchday for Matchday 33, the league announced today. Neville led the Timbers to a 4-2 home win over the LA Galaxy on Sept. 18 at Providence Park. Additionally, midfielder Evander made the Team of the Matchday after registering a brace and an assist in Wednesday's match, while forward Jonathan Rodríguez was listed to the bench for tallying his 14th goal of the season. Notably, Evander, Rodríguez and Felipe Mora have all recorded 14 goals, making them the first trio in MLS history to each score 14 or more goals in the same season.

Wednesday's victory was Neville's 12th of the 2024 season with Portland, and ninth at Providence Park. With the result, the Timbers extended their home unbeaten streak to 12 matches across all competitions dating back to May 15 (10-0-2). With Neville at the helm, Portland has scored the most goals in the Western Conference (60) and second-most in MLS behind Inter Miami CF (67) this season. Notably, 39 of those goals have been scored at home in the 2024 campaign, a new single-season club record.

Evander recorded his second MLS brace and his first of this year, while adding to his league-leading 18th assist that tied him with Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta. The Brazilian midfielder's 18 assists are the most in a single season by any Timbers player in club history. With 14 goals and 18 assists, Evander has the most goal contributions (32) in MLS currently. Thirty-two goal contributions for Evander ties the single-season club record set by Diego Valeri in 2017. Notably, Evander recorded a goal contribution in a 10th straight match, setting a new club record. Valeri previously held the record for consecutive appearances with a goal contribution (9 - 2017). Evander has tallied seven goals and 10 assists in his last 10 appearances.

In his 24th appearance (23 starts), Rodríguez recorded his third multi-goal contribution match (May 15 vs. SJE, July 7 vs. NSH, Sept. 18 vs. LA) with his 14th goal and seventh assist on Wednesday night. The Uruguayan international ranks second best on the team in goal contributions (21) and points (35) in his first MLS campaign.

The Timbers close out a three-match week away against Real Salt Lake on September 21 at America First Field. The match is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

