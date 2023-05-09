Popular On-Air Personalities Tom Caron and Lou Merloni Headline "Framingham Night" April 27

May 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







On Thursday, April 27, the Worcester Red Sox hosted "Framingham Night" at Polar Park, their third of 23 Town Takeovers in 2023.

It was also a "Throwback Thursday," when the club invites Boston sports legends to Polar Park to throw a Ceremonial First Pitch and sign autographs in the Sherwood's Diner on Summit Street for three innings. Fittingly, the special guest on April 27 was Framingham native Lou Merloni, a popular on-air personality who played for the Boston Red Sox in the early 2000s.

During pre-game ceremonies, the WooSox honored Merloni and Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky during their "Hometown Hero" ceremony, presented by the Massachusetts Lottery. Sisitsky, a Framingham resident of 52 years, began his stint as mayor on January 1, 2022, after more than four decades of public service.

The WooSox honored the MetroWest YMCA as their "Heart of Worcester," presented by Polar Beverages. The organization was represented by President and CEO Rick MacPheron, Chief Development Officer Peter Waisgerber, and Tom Caron-a Framingham resident, MetroWest YMCA Board Member, and beloved member of NESN's Red Sox broadcast team.

MacPheron and Caron simultaneously threw a first pitch. Caron's was caught by Red Sox Hall of Famer and WooSox hitting coach Rich Gedman.

The WooSox and MetroWest YMCA enjoy a year-round community partnership. Last November, leaders of the MetroWest YMCA presented WooSox Chairman and Principal Owner Larry Lucchino with their inaugural "Dream Big Award" at their Dream Big Gala and Auction, which, ironically, was emceed by Caron.

To conclude pre-game ceremonies, youngsters from the Framingham Baseball League enjoyed the honors of saying, "Play Ball!"

The WooSox honored 2013 World Series hero Jonny Gomes on "Throwback Thursday" May 4 and will welcome Tom "Flash" Gordon next on May 18.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.