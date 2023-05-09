Marlins' Chargois Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that right-handed pitcher JT Chargois has been assigned to Jacksonville to continue an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health. Chargois is expected to pitch for the Jumbo Shrimp in their series against Norfolk, which begins Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Chargois was placed on the 15-day IL on April 10 with a right oblique strain. Prior to his injury, Chargois had thrown five scoreless appearances covering 4.1 perfect innings. He had pitched 1.0 perfect inning with Low-A Jupiter to start his rehab stint.

A native of Sulphur, La., Chargois was acquired by the Marlins along with infielder/outfielder Xavier Edwards in a November 2022 deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. Over six seasons in the major leagues thus far with Miami, Tampa Bay, Seattle, Minnesota and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chargois has appeared in 167 games, posting a 12-6 record and 3.44 ERA in 157.0 innings.

Chargois was initially selected by the Twins in the second round of the 2012 draft out of Rice University. He debuted with Minnesota on June 11, 2016 against the Boston Red Sox at Target Field. In 2018, Chargois was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers, who then released him following the season. Chargois signed with the Mariners, who then dealt him to the Rays on July 29, 2021 for right-hander Diego Castillo.

Chargois is the fourth Marlin to embark on an injury rehab assignment presented by H2 Health with Jacksonville. He joins Marlins teammate Nic Enright, who began his rehab assignment on May 7, on Jacksonville's active roster. Left-hander Steven Okert rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp from April 7-21 and infielder Joey Wendle was with Jacksonville from April 26-May 7.

